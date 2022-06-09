‘Time of my life.’ Davante Adams sums up his experience since joining Las Vegas Raiders

It’s been almost three months since Davante Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders and he’s enjoying every bit of it.

The Raiders acquired the star wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers on March 17, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr , who both starred at Fresno State.

In each of the past two seasons, Adams topped 1,000 yards, including a career-high 1,553 this past season. In 2020, he had a career-high 18 touchdowns with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Adams said Thursday that he declined a bigger contract with the Packers to move closer to his family and play for the Raiders, a team that he grew up rooting for.

“Time of my life,” Adams said. “There is much more that goes into it and family is a big part of it for me. Geographically, being here it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year-round. This isn’t year two or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you got to do what you got to do, and you got to stay out there. I had the choice, and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun.

“You’ve seen the pictures of me as a kid and in my yearbook saying NFL, NBA star, that’s what I want to do. Davante Adams, NFL, NBA star. And sometimes you’ve got to just manifest it and throw your jersey on. They say history repeats itself, so here we are.”

Las Vegas Raiders wide reciever Davante Adams during practice at the team’s practice facility Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. John Locher/AP

Adams, along with his Raiders teammates, completed the three-day mandatory minicamp in Henderson, Nevada.

The players will soon get a long break before returning late July for training camp.

Adams said he was asked by family what’s it been like since joining the Raiders and what he’s looking forward to doing in the future with his new teammates.

“That’s one of the first things I’ve talked about,” he said. “Man, the respect that I got when I walked into the building from the players. To see the way that they’ve kind of embraced me being here and using me as a resource and just enjoying the company too, it’s been a great feeling.

“I’m equally excited. It’s different. Going to Green Bay, you’re a kid finally being able to fully fulfill your dream of playing in the NFL. So, it’s hard to beat that. But then following it up with coming back and playing for the team that you grew up loving is really hard to beat that, too. So, it’s tough to answer and give you one or the other. But I’ll say it’s equally exciting because both are a dream come true for me. I was able to give a lot and get a lot from Green Bay, and the same now. Obviously, I’ve been compensated now and now it’s time for me to go do what I do for Vegas and enjoy my teammates here.”