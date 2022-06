Shaquille O’Neal proves time and again that he is a man of the people, this time by making dinner on him for an entire restaurant of people. Shaq was reportedly on a date at Jue Lan Club in New York City, when he decided to not only tip his waiters generously, but to also cover the tab for the entire restaurant. A source who was at the restaurant told Page Six that the bill came out to well over $25,000 for all 40 tables that were filled that night. The source also said that Shaq wanted to keep the good deed under wraps until he left.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO