ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Widow of US Capitol riot officer on 'stigma' of his death

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine days after he was attacked and injured in the 6 January 2021...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Police shoot dead ‘potential intruder’ at Alabama elementary school

Police in Alabama have shot and killed a "potential intruder" at an elementary school where a summer program was being held, authorities said. The Associated Press reports that police shot and killed the alleged intruder at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsen, Alabama. The "potential intruder," Robert Tyler White, 32, reportedly tried to access several doors at the school. All of the doors were locked while 34 children participated in an event inside. Mr White lived in the Gadsen area, according to the county coroner. When the school's principal realised Mr White was trying to enter, she reportedly called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Young mum stabbed by ex-soldier ‘knew he would kill her’, court hears

A young mother stabbed to death by a neighbour while her children slept upstairs “knew” he wanted to kill her, one of the victim’s co-workers told a court.Former soldier Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court for the murder of Jennifer Chapple, 33, and her husband, 36-year-old teacher Stephen Chapple.Reeves forced his way into the couple’s home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton in Somerset, on the evening of November 21 last year.He stabbed both six times in a frenzied minute-long attack using the ceremonial dagger he had been given when he left the army in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Smith
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Riot#Us Capitol#Violent Crime
The Independent

Teen furious over father’s engagement pleads guilty to killing future step-mother

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Texas school gunman is seen leaving her home after breaking down in tears at church: Churchgoer told her 'you did not put the gun in his hand'

The mother of Texas elementary school gunman Salvador Ramos was seen leaving her Texas home on Thursday - two days after her son massacred 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde elementary school. Adriana Reyes, who said she was 'surprised' at her son's horrific killing spree at Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Glamorous defence lawyer hits back at 'uproar' over sentence for teenage hit-and-run driver who mowed down a young pregnant couple - saying the public should be more outraged by 'lack of support for troubled youth'

A defence lawyer has spoken out about the 'outrage' over the ten-year sentence given to a teenager who fatally mowed down an expecting mother and her partner. Kate Leadbetter, 31, her unborn child and her partner Matthew Field, 37, were run over in Alexandra Hills in eastern Brisbane on Australia Day last year while taking their dogs for a walk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper 23 Rackz, 16, Killed In D.C., Family Says He Couldn't "Stay Off The Streets"

A teen rapper on the rise was gunned down in Washington, D.C. last week and now, his family has stepped forward with messages about gun violence. Justin Johnson, 16, was developing a name for himself within his city and he had aspirations of being the next rapper to take over the charts. However, it has been reported that his dreams were cut short last week after he became a fatal victim of the violence plaguing many youths on city streets.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy