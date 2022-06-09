Thoroughbred expands its integrated service model, adding architectural services: Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, joins the firm
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thoroughbred, a Lexington-based design, engineering, and construction firm, announces the addition of Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, as a principal and the Director of Architecture. Thoroughbred’s architectural division will focus on design-build projects to enhance Thoroughbred’s service offerings for land development and construction clients in multiple economic sectors....www.lanereport.com
