ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Thoroughbred expands its integrated service model, adding architectural services: Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, joins the firm

lanereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — Thoroughbred, a Lexington-based design, engineering, and construction firm, announces the addition of Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, as a principal and the Director of Architecture. Thoroughbred’s architectural division will focus on design-build projects to enhance Thoroughbred’s service offerings for land development and construction clients in multiple economic sectors....

www.lanereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation last week of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
lanereport.com

Rivera named KCTCS chief of staff, board and government relations

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Hannah Rivera, Esq., has been promoted to chief of staff, board, and government relations for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). She previously served as chief of staff and board liaison. Rivera joined KCTCS in 2014 as manager of government relations. She earned a...
VERSAILLES, KY
lanereport.com

Lexington-based A&W closes Q1 with 7 new franchise agreements

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A&W Restaurants, headquartered in Lexington, signed seven new franchise agreements in the first quarter of the year, with new locations planned for Oregon, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Wisconsin throughout 2022. “A&W is an iconic brand that’s been around for over a century, and if the first...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

DLP announces return of DowntownLEX Together

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third consecutive year, Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) has partnered with Central Bank to bring back the DowntownLEX Together campaign. From June 13 – July 31, the program will promote the different ways to support local businesses through extensive marketing aimed at driving consumers to shop locally downtown. Spending at participating businesses will be rewarded with the opportunity to win two weekly $50 gift cards and a grand prize of $500 cash.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Shelbyville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
lanereport.com

The Kentucky Colonels award 314 grants totaling $3.1 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Through donations from Colonels in Kentucky and around the world, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) will award $3.1 million to support 314 charities throughout the Commonwealth. This year’s Good Works Program will impact more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. The Good Works Program focuses...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

New Deputy State Veterinarian named to KDA team

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture recently selected Woodford County’s Dr. Kerry Barling to serve as the new Deputy State Veterinarian. He began his new post with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) on June 1. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Barling to KDA,”...
FRANKFORT, KY
Fox 19

Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A kitchen fire at a Northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of time, fire officials say. Flames broke out at Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar off Centennial Boulevard in Independence sometime after the eatery closed for the night at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Independence Fire Captain Kenny Harney.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hale
WTVQ

Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aia#Thoroughbred#Design#Private Sectors#Hargett Construction#Miami University
Channelocity

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Brent Spence Bridge project moves forward in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI — There was a big step taken Friday towards a new bridge over the Ohio River, a step that would precede an even bigger one in a few months. It involved a federal grant request for half the cost of a new Brent Spence Bridge. There was growing...
COVINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Asphalt operations scheduled fro I-75 Southbound in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt. Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
gobigbluecountry.com

Look: Aaron Bradshaw in Kentucky Blue During his Visit

The Kentucky men’s basketball program hosted an important visitor for the 2023 class this weekend. Aaron Bradshaw, a four-star player in the 2023 class, officially visited Kentucky during the weekend, finishing up his visit on Sunday. The 7-foot center is a rising prospect in 2023 where he is ranked...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky farmers prepare crops for extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week’s extreme heat is expected to cause problems across the Bluegrass, including power outages and warnings from officials to stay cool and hydrated. But these high temperatures are also having an impact on our farmers. Weather can make or break the agriculture...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy