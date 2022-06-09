ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona (Mona) Adams

 4 days ago

Ramona (Mona) Adams, age 91, died Monday June 6, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was born on October 13, 1930 in Red Lodge, Montana, the only child of Edward and Theresa Berta. She graduated...

Lucy Louise (Wege) Gifford

Lucy Louise (Wege) Gifford, age 103, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in Bloomfield, Indiana. She was born on September 28, 1918. Lucy was the daughter of Emil and Francis (Walters) Wege. She was a graduate of Fostoria, Kansas, High School. Lucy married Howard Gifford in July, 1939 and they raised their 4 children on a farm in Southeast Kansas.
MANHATTAN, KS
Sara S. Carnahan

Sara S. Carnahan, 91, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born September 12, 1930, Sara was the daughter of Glenn and Grace (Buchheim) Stockwell. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. Sara married Quentin N. Carnahan on February 11, 1951,...
WAMEGO, KS
Robert Lee (Bob) O'Donnell

Robert Lee (Bob) O'Donnell, 60, of Ogden, Kansas passed away Monday, June 6th, 2002. Robert Lee O'Donnell was born in Washington, Kansas on September 21, 1961, the son of Tom, Sr., and June (Estes) O'Donnell. Robert worked for Nordhus Motors in Marysville, Kansas as a mechanic and for Koch Trucking.
OGDEN, KS
Jesse Ray Howard

Jesse Ray Howard, 48, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at his property in Manhattan. Jesse Howard was born in Abilene, Kansas on February 9, 1974, the son of Cathy Kay (Brown) Cosby, of Abilene, and Daniel Ray Howard, also of Abilene. Jesse worked for Home Depot in Manhattan and Topeka for many years as a manager. He graduated from Abilene High School, and attended Pittsburgh State University, Pittsburg, Kansas, he also belonged to the Eagles in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
Maria Angelica Aleman

Maria Angelica Aleman, 70, of Junction City, passed away on June 8, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Healthcare in Topeka, KS. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Xavier Catholic Church. Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai will officiate. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. Marys Cemetery.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Shurie Ann James - 1966 - 2022

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 God called Shurie Ann James home to be forever in His presence at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Cremation will take place. A celebration of life service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Living Word International Ministries located at 1704 St. Mary's Road in Junction City. Pastor Clarence Williams, III will officiate.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Erich Shane Conklin

Erich Shane Conklin, Wamego, Kansas died June 08, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family and friends after a determined battle with cancer. He was 49 years old. Erich grew up in Ridge Farm, Illinois where he spent his childhood outside as much as possible, riding his bike, swimming, and playing basketball. After graduation from Georgetown Ridge Farm High School, he moved to West Lafayette, Indiana to pursue his BS in Biology. He rarely missed a basketball game of the Boilermakers and was a diehard fan. (Boiler Up!)
WAMEGO, KS
Carl “Tom” Nelson

Carl “Tom” Nelson, age 86, died in Manhattan, KS on June 8, 2022. He was born June 13, 1935, in rural Woodston, KS to Carl and Rausa (Hale) Nelson. Tom graduated from Alton High School in 1953. He stayed in the Alton area for a time, later moving to Clay Center and working as a manager for Orscheln’s for several years. He married Betty Wright on October 14, 1989; she precedes him. Tom was the owner and operator of Tom’s Feed in Clay Center until his retirement in 2020. He was a member of the Clay Center Wesleyan Church, and a former board member of the school and township when in living in Alton. Tom enjoyed flower gardening and had a large plot of various Iris’s in Alton. He downsized but continued his passion when he moved to Clay Center. In addition to his wife Tom is preceded in death by parents; and siblings, John Michler, Melvia Paulson, Margaret Woods, and Bill Nelson.
CLAY CENTER, KS
