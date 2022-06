Erich Shane Conklin, Wamego, Kansas died June 08, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family and friends after a determined battle with cancer. He was 49 years old. Erich grew up in Ridge Farm, Illinois where he spent his childhood outside as much as possible, riding his bike, swimming, and playing basketball. After graduation from Georgetown Ridge Farm High School, he moved to West Lafayette, Indiana to pursue his BS in Biology. He rarely missed a basketball game of the Boilermakers and was a diehard fan. (Boiler Up!)

