Towards the climax of Jurassic World Dominion, touted as the epic conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy that started with Colin Trevorrow's inconceivably successful 2015 film, a giant Tyrannosaurus rex (because there's always a Tyrannosaurus rex) steps behind a sculptural fountain in the middle of a courtyard, its head for a moment appearing in profile within the fountain's circular ring. Even if you've never seen a Jurassic movie before in your life, you'll recognize the iconic logo that has been the franchise's calling-card since the 1993 original. This is the kind of movie that Jurassic World Dominion is: a corporate product that exists just to make more of itself, constantly reminding you at every turn of the beloved origins this series has warped beyond all recognition.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO