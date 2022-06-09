Kimverley Denise Wray

Carl “Tom” Nelson, age 86, died in Manhattan, KS on June 8, 2022. He was born June 13, 1935, in rural Woodston, KS to Carl and Rausa (Hale) Nelson. Tom graduated from Alton High School in 1953. He stayed in the Alton area for a time, later moving to Clay Center and working as a manager for Orscheln’s for several years. He married Betty Wright on October 14, 1989; she precedes him. Tom was the owner and operator of Tom’s Feed in Clay Center until his retirement in 2020. He was a member of the Clay Center Wesleyan Church, and a former board member of the school and township when in living in Alton. Tom enjoyed flower gardening and had a large plot of various Iris’s in Alton. He downsized but continued his passion when he moved to Clay Center. In addition to his wife Tom is preceded in death by parents; and siblings, John Michler, Melvia Paulson, Margaret Woods, and Bill Nelson.

CLAY CENTER, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO