Manhattan, KS

Kimverley Denise Wray

jcpost.com
 4 days ago

Kimverley Denise Wray, 50, passed away Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. She was a...

jcpost.com

jcpost.com

Maria Angelica Aleman

Maria Angelica Aleman, 70, of Junction City, passed away on June 8, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Healthcare in Topeka, KS. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Xavier Catholic Church. Fr. Gnanasekar Kulandai will officiate. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. Marys Cemetery.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
jcpost.com

LaVona Jean (Bergstrom) Francis

LaVona Jean (Bergstrom) Francis, age 85, was welcomed into her eternal home after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home in Manhattan, KS where she was surrounded by family. She was born on May 15, 1937 to the parents of Walter...
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Lucy Louise (Wege) Gifford

Lucy Louise (Wege) Gifford, age 103, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in Bloomfield, Indiana. She was born on September 28, 1918. Lucy was the daughter of Emil and Francis (Walters) Wege. She was a graduate of Fostoria, Kansas, High School. Lucy married Howard Gifford in July, 1939 and they raised their 4 children on a farm in Southeast Kansas.
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

John Buel Adams, Jr.

John Buel Adams, Jr. “Jack,” 96, of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Deerfield, Kansas, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Olathe Medical Center. He had moved to Lawrence in 2014 from Deerfield to be close to family. Jack was born on December 22, 1925, in Rocky Ford, Colorado,...
LAWRENCE, KS
jcpost.com

Erich Shane Conklin

Erich Shane Conklin, Wamego, Kansas died June 08, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family and friends after a determined battle with cancer. He was 49 years old. Erich grew up in Ridge Farm, Illinois where he spent his childhood outside as much as possible, riding his bike, swimming, and playing basketball. After graduation from Georgetown Ridge Farm High School, he moved to West Lafayette, Indiana to pursue his BS in Biology. He rarely missed a basketball game of the Boilermakers and was a diehard fan. (Boiler Up!)
WAMEGO, KS
jcpost.com

Eugene “Harvey” Kalivoda

Eugene “Harvey” Kalivoda passed away peacefully at age 97 on June 10th, 2022, at the Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center, Kansas. Harvey was born on May 24th, 1925, in Cuba, Kansas to Steve and Mary (Kauer) Kalivoda. He was one of eight graduates from Cuba High School in...
CLAY CENTER, KS
jcpost.com

Carl “Tom” Nelson

Carl “Tom” Nelson, age 86, died in Manhattan, KS on June 8, 2022. He was born June 13, 1935, in rural Woodston, KS to Carl and Rausa (Hale) Nelson. Tom graduated from Alton High School in 1953. He stayed in the Alton area for a time, later moving to Clay Center and working as a manager for Orscheln’s for several years. He married Betty Wright on October 14, 1989; she precedes him. Tom was the owner and operator of Tom’s Feed in Clay Center until his retirement in 2020. He was a member of the Clay Center Wesleyan Church, and a former board member of the school and township when in living in Alton. Tom enjoyed flower gardening and had a large plot of various Iris’s in Alton. He downsized but continued his passion when he moved to Clay Center. In addition to his wife Tom is preceded in death by parents; and siblings, John Michler, Melvia Paulson, Margaret Woods, and Bill Nelson.
CLAY CENTER, KS
jcpost.com

Robert Lee (Bob) O'Donnell

Robert Lee (Bob) O'Donnell, 60, of Ogden, Kansas passed away Monday, June 6th, 2002. Robert Lee O'Donnell was born in Washington, Kansas on September 21, 1961, the son of Tom, Sr., and June (Estes) O'Donnell. Robert worked for Nordhus Motors in Marysville, Kansas as a mechanic and for Koch Trucking.
OGDEN, KS
jcpost.com

Jesse Ray Howard

Jesse Ray Howard, 48, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at his property in Manhattan. Jesse Howard was born in Abilene, Kansas on February 9, 1974, the son of Cathy Kay (Brown) Cosby, of Abilene, and Daniel Ray Howard, also of Abilene. Jesse worked for Home Depot in Manhattan and Topeka for many years as a manager. He graduated from Abilene High School, and attended Pittsburgh State University, Pittsburg, Kansas, he also belonged to the Eagles in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Sara S. Carnahan

Sara S. Carnahan, 91, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born September 12, 1930, Sara was the daughter of Glenn and Grace (Buchheim) Stockwell. She was a graduate of Randolph High School. Sara married Quentin N. Carnahan on February 11, 1951,...
WAMEGO, KS
