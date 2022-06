It’s one thing to camp under the stars, and another to also wake up to a lake view. Hamilton Branch State Park boasts some breathtaking campsites, most of them with A+ scenery right outside the tent. For those wanting something a little more snug, they also offer campsites in cozy coves and nooks. Local park rangers proudly say that the sunset from this campsite is the best in South Carolina. After seeing it ourselves, we have to agree. (If you’re not a camper but still want to wake up in nature, Hickory Knob State Resort Park also offers a lodge, a restaurant, and cabins with outdoor seating and fireplaces.)

NINETY SIX, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO