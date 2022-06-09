ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Adam Sandler Movie Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been a fruitful one to this point, as just about every movie they've released together has been a great streaming performer. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is one of the biggest-ever Netflix originals. Even the Sandman's older movies perform well...

comicbook.com

Comments / 8

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Adam Sandler
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now? Netflix Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 16:10. "Borrego" Netflix Hours watched: 6,080,0009. "365 Days: This Day" Netflix Hours watched: 6,110,0008. "Operation Mincemeat" Netflix Hours watched: 6,720,0007. "Marmaduke" Hours watched: 7,480,0006. "Jackass 4.5" Netflix Hours watched: 12,080,0005. "Our Father" Netflix Hours watched: 13,580,0004. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 15,990,0003. "Dangerous" Netflix Hours watched: 18,060,0002. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 33,000,0001. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 62,420,00011
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Nba#Netflix Top
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, appear to be enjoying themselves on vacation. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model appear to be enjoying themselves overseas. Padgett, who's been dating Rodriguez for a couple of months, has been sharing photos and videos of the trip on her...
MLB
Mic

Netflix announces it's about to get even worse

The Netflix overhaul continues. Per The Hollywood Reporter’s insider look into major shakeups at the streaming service, the company will begin to heavily reel in its movies division, though specifics of how that will go down are still up in the air. After news of its subscriber loss sent...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star lands new role away from show amid exit rumors

Grey's Anatomy season 18 ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Kevin McKidd's Dr Owen Hunt seemingly leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to start a new life overseas with his wife and children. But does that mean Kevin McKidd has bowed out of the medical drama? While the Ellen Pompeo-fronted...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
Polygon

Jamie Foxx is a vampire-killing dad in Netflix’s Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is a dad, with a job and a passion. His job: cleaning pools. His passion: killing vampires. That’s the premise for Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Day Shift, where Foxx plays an LA-based father who hunts the undead creatures of the night when he’s not taking care of his daughter or maintaining pools in the San Fernando Valley.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy