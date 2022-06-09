ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Former Poland coach Sousa fired by Brazil's Flamengo

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMBcE_0g64ktRu00

Brazilian soccer club Flamengo announced on Thursday that it had fired Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who only took the job in December.

Sousa, who was previously in charge of Poland, had a two-year contract with the Rio de Janeiro giants.

Flamengo said on its social media channels that his staff had also left the club. Brazilian media are reporting that Ceará's Dorival Junior will be the new coach.

Flamengo, which is 14th in the Brazilian championship with 12 points from 10 matches, decided to fire Sousa after a 1-0 loss at Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday.

The 51-year old Sousa left Poland last year when his contract was terminated by the national soccer federation.

Sousa's career also includes stints at England's Leicester and Queens Park Rangers, France's Bordeaux and Italy's Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Germany slips behind China as top importer of Russian energy

BERLIN (AP) — China has overtaken Germany as the biggest buyer of Russian energy exports since the start of the war in Ukraine, an independent research group said Monday. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Russia received about 93 billion euros ($97 billion) in revenue for the sale of oil, natural gas and coal since Feb. 24, when it invaded Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy