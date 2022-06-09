How to Watch Bally Sports North Without Cable

Using a streaming service like Bally Sports North to watch sports is an easy and flexible way to follow your favorite teams. Subscribing to a streaming service means you can watch big games on your home TV, but also via laptops, tablets, or other devices without the need for cable. The Bally Sports North network comes with access to the Bally Sports app, providing users with the option to view live sports on their smartphone with just a swipe or two.

Streaming services are ideal for sports fans looking for flexible viewing options to make sure they don’t miss a minute of the action. They’re also convenient for fans who want to follow more than one local sports team.

Bally Sports North is perfect for those sports fans that can’t decide which game to watch when two are aired at the same time. If two local games are scheduled simultaneously, one will be shown on sister channel Bally Sports North Plus. This means streaming subscribers can watch a game on the TV and another on a tablet without having to channel hop.

What is Bally Sports North?

Bally Sports North (formerly Fox Sports North) is a regional sports network dedicated to professional and collegiate level teams based in the upper Midwest, especially Minnesota. The Bally Sports North network is also available in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and northern Iowa, and some broadcast rights are shared with Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The network broadcasts a wide range of sports, including most games for the Minnesota Twins (MLB) , Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA), Minnesota Wild (NHL), Minnesota United FC, around a third of games for the Minnesota Lynx (WNBA), limited coverage of the Minnesota Vikings (NFL), plus college-level sporting events such as some Golden Gophers hockey games.

Nonetheless, Bally Sports North is a must for dedicated fans of Minnesota–based teams in multiple sports. The channel also airs the NHL playoffs and NBA playoffs.

Which streaming services offer Bally Sports North?

DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that offers any of the Bally Sports channels, including Bally Sports North. Streaming services like Hulu + Live TV , FuboTV , YouTube TV, and Sling TV don’t currently have access to Bally Sports North.

How to watch Bally Sports North with DIRECTV STREAM

You can sign up for DIRECTV STREAM online or by telephone. If you sign up online, you’ll need to create an online account and provide your credit card details. DIRECTV STREAM subscriptions are charged on a monthly basis and can be canceled at any time.

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service that also comes with a small library of on-demand content. It offers four channel packages, all of which include a mix of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle networks.

The main difference between the packages is the number of channels offered at various price points. In terms of sports, the cheapest package ($69.99 per month) offers national sports channels only, whereas the most expensive package ($149.99 per month) offers regional and national sports networks, as well as premium channels like HBO.

If you subscribe online all packages offer unlimited DVR storage, the option to pause during live TV, and fast forward through ads on recorded shows. Although DIRECTV STREAM is more expensive than some of its competitors, it does have two features that set it apart.

First, users can access the service on up to 20 screens at once on the home network, making it convenient for large families. DIRECTV STREAM also has three unique language add-on packages offering Brazilian, Vietnamese, and Korean channels for an additional $20 to $30 per month. Take a closer look at the details of each DIRECTV STREAM package:

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial? Entertainment $69.99 65+ channels, including 4+ national sports channels Entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle networks, including ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon, and HGTVAccess to national sports channels only Yes Choice™ $89.99 90+ channels, including 14+ sports channels Entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle networks, including options in the Entertainment package plus MLB Network, NBA TV, college sports networks, and more

Access to national and regional sports channels Yes Ultimate $104.99 130+ channels, including 20+ sports channels Entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle networks, including options in the Choice package plus Oxygen, STARZ, Encore, NHL Network, Universal Kids, and more

Access to national and regional sports channels Yes Premier $149.99 140+ channels, including 20+ sports channels Entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle networks, including options in the Ultimate package, plus premium channels like HBO, STARZ, and SHOWTIME

Access to national and regional sports channels Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

From the Choice™ package and upwards, DIRECTV STREAM offers a broad selection of sports channels. National channels include the Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU , FS1, MLB Network , and NBA TV . The Ultimate plan also includes CBS Sports Network, FS2, and NHL Network .

However, extensive access to local sports networks is one aspect that sets Bally Sports North apart from other streaming services . Many regional viewers who can access Bally Sports North will also get Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago, and Marquee Sports Network, meaning professional league games in a variety of sports are available. This makes DIRECTV STREAM a must-have for local sports fans who want to watch every game.

How to watch Bally Sports North on supported streaming devices

DIRECTV

A range of Apple, Android, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Roku products support Bally Sports North streaming. To access the channel through one of these devices, you’ll need to sign up for DIRECTV STREAM. Then, on your chosen device, go to the DIRECTV STREAM website to sign in to your account.

Supported devices include:

Most Samsung smart TVs from 2017 onwards

Most Roku products

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets running version 7.1+

Apple TV

Safari browser

iPads, iPhones, iPod touch running version iOS11+

Google Chrome browser version 68+

Some Google Chromecast built-in TV models

Google Chromecast second generation +

Microsoft Edge browser

How to watch Bally Sports North on the app

To watch sports via the Bally Sports North app, first, subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM. Next, download the Bally Sports app on your phone or tablet and enter your DIRECTV STREAM login details. Once you’re logged in, you’ll have access to Bally Sports North content, including news, live games, and highlights.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming is a practical way for sports fans to ensure they catch all the games they want, even on the go. The added flexibility of being able to watch on a range of screens in different locations makes it easier to view every game or even multiple games at once rather than count on cable, which is connected to TV screens only.

At the same time, streaming services offer a comparable range of sports networks for a lower price than cable. For the dedicated sports fan, live sports streaming is definitely worth it as it provides unrivaled access to sports content in a convenient and wallet-friendly package.

