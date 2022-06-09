ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Britney Spears’ First Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Her Wedding, Arrested by Police

By Ellise Shafer and Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Britney Spears ’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari was interrupted on Thursday by the pop star’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety .

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. to investigate a trespassing complaint, during which they made contact with Alexander. After running a records check, Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest for that offense. Deputies are still on scene investigating what occurred, and then will determine if additional charges will be placed on Alexander in relation to the alleged trespassing.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the trespassing. Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in 2004. They were married for a total of 55 hours before annulling the marriage.

However, the incident with Alexander didn’t stall Spears and Asghari’s nuptials. According to People , around 60 guests were in attendance for the intimate ceremony on Thursday night, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. Spears wore a Versace gown and walked down the aisle to Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” People also reported that Spears’ sons with Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, were not in attendance but wish the new couple the best, according to a statement from Federline’s lawyer.

Spears and Asghari were engaged in September, shortly before Spears was freed from a 13-year conservatorship battle with her family in November. Their marriage comes not long after the singer announced in May that she suffered a miscarriage, after previously announcing in April that she was pregnant. “Our love for each other is our strength,” Spears wrote on Instagram in May. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” Spears said in a 2017 radio interview that she thought, “‘this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” adding that “he’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Asghari revealed that the date for the wedding had been set in a recent profile in GQ, though he was tight-lipped about any other details. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asghari wrote on Instagram shortly after Spears had announced her pregnancy.

The marriage will be Spears’ third. Her second marriage was to Federline. They were officially divorced in 2007, and the fallout included a lengthy custody battle over their two children.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half,” Asghari told People in February 2021, “and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves … I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

