Rockford Scanner™: 2 Bad Accidents That Recently Happened in Winnebago County

Multiple officers were on scene at the Jack’s Smoke Shop in Machesney Park. Unknown what happened, Call logs show this as an “In Progress”. In the past the following types of calls have been labeled as “in progress”. Murders, shootings, stabbing, robberies, agg. assault, Kidnappings, Battery, etc…
At approximately 2:15 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of Houghton Street for a stabbing victim. Upon arrival one male, possibly a juvenile, was said to have been stabbed in his leg with a steak knife. He was transported to a local hospital with non life...
An IDOT worker and a police officer saved a man's life. Illinois Department of Transportation worker saves …. Popeyes offering 59-cent chicken deal for 50th anniversary. Animatronic Spider-Man malfunctions, crashes at Disneyland’s …. Lego exhibit opens at Rockford arboretum. Loves Park’s Sand Park Pool opens for the season.
At approximately 11:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to a very serious accident in the area of E State Street and Fairview Avenue. The exact number of vehicles involved is unknown, but two people are reported to be critically injured. One person is reported to have possible life threatening...
Where: 1600 block of 23rd St or 23rd St and 16th Ave. At approximately 8:55 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1600 block of 23rd Street for a rollover accident. This was described a two vehicle accident with one vehicle ending up on its roof while the other remained on all four tires.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family has been left without a home following a fire. It happened at 1604 Grant Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Fire Department. The family returned home and heard smoke detectors from outside. They found smoke coming from the upstairs and called 911. They were unable to […]
At approximately 11:30 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Douglas Street and Cottage Grove Avenue for a one vehicle accident. Initial reports are a driver in a truck hit multiple parked vehicles in the area before hitting a pole, knocking down some wires in the process.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyday, thousands of people in Winnebago County rely on mass transit, but that forces thousands living in rural areas to find another way to work, school or shopping. One woman, named Marcie, moved into the Rustic Motel in Rockford almost a year and a half ago....
It happened just before 10 am near East State and Roxbury. Reports of a vehicle that has rolled over. Unknown if extrication was needed. Injuries were being reported. Rockford PD are investigating. Avoid the area for a bit. Photos by RS sources. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,
Several fire departments are responding to a fire at the Winnebago County landfill. It happened around 6:30 AM this morning at the Winnebago County landfill.. Officials have confirmed a fire, and MABAS box 10 was toned out. Unknown on the cause of the fire at this time. Still developing. If...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a gunman behind a Sunday morning shooting. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Johnston Avenue, just southwest of Auburn and Central. The victim is expected to be okay. Investigators went door-to-door, asking neighbors if they saw anything. There is no word yet on what led up […]
Man In His 60’s, Was Viciously Beaten At A Local Business…. It happened around 6:25 pm on Saturday, at the Rock-A-Bago Hall at 4303 W State. Initial reports are saying a suspect viciously beat a man. The victim is reported to be in his 60’s. Reports are saying...
At approximately 10:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to W Riverside Blvd and N Springfield Avenue for a two vehicle accident with injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect delays. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone...
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A pink fire truck, along with all sorts of other big trucks, took over a Freeport parking lot to give residents a reminder about hope and the power of a smile. Pink Heals of Stephenson County had “Jessica,” a pink firetruck, on display. People were invited to sign their names in […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Rockford Mass Transit District moves towards becoming more green, a nearby church is worrying about its elderly members being able to easily access the church. RMTD received a $16 million grant from the state earlier this year to upgrade its aging infrastructure and install charging stations for electric busses. […]
On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE. officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street for reports of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 4200 block of Beach Street. As officers. were conducting a traffic...
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. — A Rock Island woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday, June 8 in LaSalle County, according to a spokesperson with the Illinois State Police. Police stopped 41-year-old Donisha Crawford for a traffic violation at about 7 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate...
A teenage boy carjacked a 71-year-old man at gunpoint near the Gold Coast on Friday evening and later crashed the hijacked SUV in the Loop following a police pursuit, according to police. Prosecutors charged the 16-year-old with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and possessing a stolen motor vehicle, Chicago police said.
On 6/9/2022 at approximately 2330 hours a burglary occurred to a business in the 1000 block of Blackhawk Blvd. If anyone recognizes these two suspects please let us know by calling Crimestoppers or the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,. Snap a...
Comments / 0