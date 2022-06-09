ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Bad Accidents That Recently Happened in Winnebago County

By Rockford Scanner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources are reporting 2 bad accidents that happened recently...

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Scenes in Winnebago County

Multiple officers were on scene at the Jack’s Smoke Shop in Machesney Park. Unknown what happened, Call logs show this as an “In Progress”. In the past the following types of calls have been labeled as “in progress”. Murders, shootings, stabbing, robberies, agg. assault, Kidnappings, Battery, etc…
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim Overnight In Rockford

At approximately 2:15 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of Houghton Street for a stabbing victim. Upon arrival one male, possibly a juvenile, was said to have been stabbed in his leg with a steak knife. He was transported to a local hospital with non life...
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Department of Transportation worker saves jumper's life

An IDOT worker and a police officer saved a man's life. Illinois Department of Transportation worker saves …. Popeyes offering 59-cent chicken deal for 50th anniversary. Animatronic Spider-Man malfunctions, crashes at Disneyland’s …. Lego exhibit opens at Rockford arboretum. Loves Park’s Sand Park Pool opens for the season.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Multiple Ambulances Needed

Where: 1600 block of 23rd St or 23rd St and 16th Ave. At approximately 8:55 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1600 block of 23rd Street for a rollover accident. This was described a two vehicle accident with one vehicle ending up on its roof while the other remained on all four tires.
ROCKFORD, IL
Hamsters saved from Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family has been left without a home following a fire. It happened at 1604 Grant Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Fire Department. The family returned home and heard smoke detectors from outside. They found smoke coming from the upstairs and called 911. They were unable to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident On The East Side

It happened just before 10 am near East State and Roxbury. Reports of a vehicle that has rolled over. Unknown if extrication was needed. Injuries were being reported. Rockford PD are investigating. Avoid the area for a bit. Photos by RS sources. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,
ROCKFORD, IL
Politics
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 10:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to W Riverside Blvd and N Springfield Avenue for a two vehicle accident with injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect delays. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford church worried over mass transit expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Rockford Mass Transit District moves towards becoming more green, a nearby church is worrying about its elderly members being able to easily access the church. RMTD received a $16 million grant from the state earlier this year to upgrade its aging infrastructure and install charging stations for electric busses. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Business Burglarized In South Beloit

On 6/9/2022 at approximately 2330 hours a burglary occurred to a business in the 1000 block of Blackhawk Blvd. If anyone recognizes these two suspects please let us know by calling Crimestoppers or the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,. Snap a...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL

