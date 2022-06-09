Bene Korean Steakhouse Coming to Uptown Atlanta Mixed-Use Development

An upscale Korean barbecue concept called Bene Korean Steakhouse is coming to the Uptown Atlanta mixed-use redevelopment, according to a press release Wednesday.

Ackerman Retail Vice President Daniel Yi represented the restaurant in the 4,500 square-foot lease in the 47-acre Uptown Atlanta redevelopment, formerly known as Lindbergh City Center .

Targeting a spring 2023 opening, the new venture is the fourth metro Atlanta restaurant from the restaurant team behind Miss Gogi Korean Barbecue (two locations) and Yuki Izakaya fusion sushi restaurant. “Distinguished from traditional Korean barbecue, the restaurant will offer an elevated dining experience in a fun atmosphere,” according to the release.

“This is a great opportunity to launch Bene Korean Steakhouse in a mixed-use development undergoing an exciting transformation,” Yi said. “The project’s strategic location between Midtown and Buckhead combined with onsite amenities, 1 million square feet of office space and hundreds of adjacent apartment units will help attract a wide customer base.”

Customers can expect an upscale dining experience, with a focus on Korean flavors and premium meats, including filet mignon, N.Y. Strip, porterhouse, ribeye, Wagyu, pork shoulder and pork tomahawk. The menu will also offer spicy prawns, scallops and chicken. On tap for the appetizer menu are items such as fried dumplings, seafood and kimchi pancakes, Bulgogi cheese fries, Korean tacos and sliders, kimchi fried rice, Korean fried chicken wings and a variety of soups. The beverage menu will feature an assortment of Korean spirits.

Uptown Atlanta is slated to bring renovated offices, retail and restaurants, an artist’s hub and expanded public gathering spaces to the city. The project provides direct connectivity to the MARTA Lindbergh rail station and is also situated at the convergence of the Atlanta Beltline, Path400 and South Fork multiuse trails that will eventually intersect at Uptown Atlanta.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .