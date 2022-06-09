Two people fatally shot in Seventh Ward, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the Seventh Ward late Thursday afternoon.

Just after 5:00, police were called to the 1900 block of O’Reilly Street.

Initial reports show one person was shot, however, details on the victim’s age, gender, and medical state were unclear.

When they arrived, police found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, another man, was transported to an area hospital where he also later died.

The victims’ identities are being withheld upon completion of an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

There is no word on a suspect or motive. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.