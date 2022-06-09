State Softball: West, Nicollet advance past opening round

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) - The final day of the Class AA Minnesota State High School League Track and Field Championships went live from St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday. The St. Peter boys’ team headlined the day, finishing atop the leaderboard with 44 points. “It’s emotional as a...
The Minnesota State High School League unveiled the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament on Saturday morning, setting the schedule for an exciting week. Hayfield (Class A), Fairmont (Class AA), Mankato West (Class AAA) and Farmington (Class AAAA) are the No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament which will begin on Tuesday at several venues across the state. All roads lead to Target Field, however, where the state championships will be decided on June 17.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four state titles were awarded at Caswell Park in Mankato.
In the big school class, Forest Lake faced the only undefeated team left: Brainerd. The Warriors were hoping to cap a perfect season with their first state title. Starter Olivia Tautges was locked in a pitchers duel with the Rangers’ Hannah Tong until the fifth-inning when Forest Lake scored five times. Maddie Larrabee had a two RBI hit and the Tangers avenge a loss to Brainerd in the regular season finale — 6-0, they win their first state title after last year’s runner-up.
“Our motivational quote this year was...
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) -After a long week in Orlando, Florida, the 2022 Special Olympics USA games has wrapped up, and Austin Ewing is returning home. The Springfield resident took four gold medals in powerlifting events. That’s nearly half of the available gold medals in the category. Ewing was welcomed...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A tuition hike is coming to the University of Minnesota campuses. The Board of Regents approved increases system-wide on Friday. Tuition on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will go up by three-point-five percent. Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will see an increase of one-point-seven-five percent. On the Twin Cities campus that is about 470 dollars extra per year for residents and a little over 11-hundred extra per year for non-residents.
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
Forest Lake is a city in Minnesota's Washington County, about 43 kilometers northeast of Saint Paul. It's an ideal area to get away from the stresses of city life that retains many of its conveniences. Whether you're a guest or a local searching for exciting things to do, you'll find...
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – A vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota, collided with a moose while traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road just before midnight last night. The moose ended up going through the windshield of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Arthur Peterson of Eveleth, MN,...
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It took a culmination of months of planning from numerous different organizations, but the Riverfront Art Festival is back on the streets of Mankato after a two-year hiatus. The Festival was formerly called the Old Town Art Festival, but it got a new name after a cease-and-desist...
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are growing calls to bring state lawmakers back to St. Paul for a special session to address some unfinished business from the last legislative session. At the end of last month, lawmakers agreed on an outline to split a budget surplus into thirds: $4 billion each for tax breaks, new spending, and saved in reserves in case the economy worsens.
MINNEAPOLIS (UKTN) – Most of Minnesota will remain dry through the day Sunday, but there is a chance of showers and even potentially severe storms in some areas, especially later and overnight. After thunderstorms, watch out for excessive heat. Tuesday will be an upcoming weather alert day as temperatures...
ROYALTON -- It's the ultimate scavenger hunt. A group of St. Cloud State University students and their professor are looking for the remains of a cabin that would have stood back in the 1840s. SCSU Archeology Professor Rob Mann is leading the effort on land once owned by William Warren...
MINNEAPOLIS — Drivers with weekend plans should take note of several Minnesota Department of Transportation highway and ramp closures beginning Friday, June 10. On I-494, eastbound lanes between Lake Road and I-94 in Woodbury will close at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m. In Bloomington,...
Minnesota farmer trying cover crops for first time. A farmer in south-central Minnesota is trying cover crops for the first time. Sam Ziegler of Good Thunder says he’s looking to improve water permeation and reduce soil erosion. “We saw it pretty clear here just the other day of how...
