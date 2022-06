Rickie Fowler is an American professional golfer who primarily plays on the PGA Tour. Before turning pro, he was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 36 weeks. At 33 years old, he is considered to be one of the best golfers today. He currently has 9 professional wins under his name. In this article, however, we will be talking about Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2022.

