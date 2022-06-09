Quad Vets transitional residence in Hammond in danger of closing

NEW ORLEANS— Terence Conkey is a Marine Corps veteran that arrived at Quad Vets in Hammond after being homeless in northern Illinois.

According to Conkey, “Well it means I don’t have to be cold any more. That’s why I came here, I was tired of being cold.”



According to Warren Sibley, “Quad Vets is a transitional housing facility where we take homeless veterans from anywhere in the world, technically and they can live here for up to two years and we just kind of help them get back their life.”

Cherellle Lee is a case manager at Quad Vets and she says in addition to needing shelter, social services and mental health treatments are needed for some veterans, “Lots of these guys have lost the ability to do every day things that we take for granted because we think they are normal.”

The VA’s HUD VASH program , issues housing vouchers to veterans on a sliding scale.

According to resident Michael Diggs, “It gives you an opportunity to not be homeless, and to work the program to get housed.”

Problem is, funding for that program takes away from houses like Quad Vets and threatens they’re closure.

For that reason they’ve launched a Go Fund Me account in hopes of keeping the doors open.

Three time Vietnam Marine Vet Cicero Taylor is from Pontchatoula also says the closure of the facility would hurt veterans trying to get their lives on track, “There’s still a lot of help that we need around here. If this place were to close, it would be an atrocity.”

Click here to donate and help support Quad Vets

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.