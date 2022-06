BOSTON -- Work inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is underway, and it's causing confusion and traffic jams all around the area. This is the first weekend of a nine-month stretch of work being done on the 88-year-old tunnel. The heavily-used tunnel will be closed on weekends for the next 36 weeks (except on major holidays) while repairs and renovations take place. The tunnel will reopen on Mondays at 5 a.m.Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.MassDOT admits...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO