17-year-old wounded in La Crosse shooting faces intentional homicide charges

Jackson Greengrass

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A 17-year-old involved in the May 22 shooting in which 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek was killed faces new charges.

Judge Elliott Levine issued an arrest warrant for Jackson Greengrass, who now faces charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, felony murder – battery as a party to a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon under 18 years of age, and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

Greengrass allegedly drove a vehicle with Storm Vondrashek in the passenger seat to the site of the May 22 shooting. Vondrashek died of a gunshot wound on scene. Greengrass suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at Gundersen. 18-year-old Sage Hicke, who allegedly shot Vondrashek, turned himself into police and has been charged with homicide.

