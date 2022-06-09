ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cold case investigators exhume wrong body at Hamden cemetery

By Matt McFarland, Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police along the shoreline are looking to use DNA to crack a nearly 50-year-old cold case. They first need to recover the victim’s body after digging up the wrong one Wednesday at a Hamden cemetery. Police say the issue is this case goes back...

Eyewitness News

Stratford police investigate shooting at Walgreens

STRARFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stratford Police Department, with help from the Bridgeport Police Department, are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 1606 Barnum Avenue. Police say several people were involved. Some have been identified by investigators. No one had life threatening injuries. The investigation is active and...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate homicide on Babcock Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a homicide at 57 Babcock Street in Hartford. Police say they were called to Babcock Street around 3:17 Sunday morning. According to police, the 911 caller reported a person was shot. Police found an adult male, dead from a gunshot wound. According to...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On June 8, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested by warrant, Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the September 2, 2021 shots fired investigation on Water Street in Ansonia. After Flowers was developed as a suspect, a search warrant was done at Flowers’ Ansonia residence. During the search, a gun was recovered and testing of the gun linked it to the 9/2/2021 shooting. Flowers was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. He was arraigned at Derby Court his bond was set at $30,000.00 and his next court date is June 30, 2022. Flowers is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Stafford Crash

A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road. Upon police and EMS arrival,...
STAFFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Jersey man accused of cooking oil theft in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A New Jersey man is accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme. Police said around 6 a.m. Friday morning, an officer saw a suspicious van near a closed restaurant on Hope Street. “The Officer observed activity which was consistent with...
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

Two dead in I-84 motorcycle accident in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on I-84 East late Saturday night claimed the lives of two people. The operator, 48-year-old Patrick Salsbury, was traveling in the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason. He crashed into a metal guardrail, causing him and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, to […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies in Pricilla Circle shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to police. Bridgeport police responded to reports of a gun shot at 1:25 am on Pricilla Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and was quickly […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun2022-06-11@11:38pm–Four women were threatened by a male with a gun in black Nissan at Reef and Edward Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

PD: 3 juveniles arrested in connection to Walnut Beach fight

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested three juveniles connected to a beach fight last month. On May 30, officers responded to Walnut Beach for the report of numerous fights breaking out. When officers tried to address the fights, they became quickly overwhelmed by the crowd and were allegedly assaulted. Two officers’ body cameras were […]
MILFORD, CT

