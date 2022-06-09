ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Arrested Over January 6th Involvement

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

One man accused of taking part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested at his Allendale home Thursday morning.

That man was Ryan Kelley, one of the five Republicans trying to unseat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

His attendance at the Capitol was a fact he has not hidden from. In fact, he admitted it at the debate hosted by 9&10 News late last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IX6Kb_0g64hljx00

“I was in Washington DC on January 6th as well,” Kelley said on the debate stage, “Standing up against the stolen election, saying we wanted to get our voices heard.”

It’s been a point of pride for the campaign, showing action behind his words.

“All of us can make beautiful websites that have what we are going to do but the question is what have you done? Where have you been?” said Kelley after the debate, “Because your actions let us know whether or not you’re going to have those same values moving forward.”

According to the U.S. District Attorneys, it was illegal. Following an FBI investigation, Kelley now faces four charges.

“Three of them are from entering a restricted building or space, which is a one-year misdemeanor,” said Michael McDaniel, constitutional law professor at the WMU Cooley Law School, “And one is for destruction of property, which is also a one-year misdemeanor.”

Kelley always said he never entered the Capitol but there are still restricted areas outside the building and he’s not facing any violent charges and avoided felonies.

“Anybody who’s watched the footage knows that it’s it’s sort of a melee,” said McDaniel, “It’s an ongoing riotous behavior where it’s hard to tell who is who.”

Videos and photos pieced together show a man matching Kelley’s appearance all over that day.

The Michigan GOP is questioning the timing and motive. Party chair Ron Weiser said in a statement, “Democrats are weaponizing our justice system in an unprecedented way against their political opponents. We are not a third world nation. Law and order are the bedrock of our democracy, but justice is not served when it is driven by a political agenda. Families and children are now becoming victims of political theater meant to distract from the failures of Democrat policy. It’s shameful and must end.”

McDaniel said the charges shouldn’t shock anyone.

“I don’t see any attempt here to focus on Ryan Kelley,” said McDaniel, “Because the charges are the same misdemeanor charges we saw against hundreds of others.”

Kelley was charged in federal court in Grand Rapids and released on bail Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson speaks about Michigan’s primary ballot; What women business owners should be aware of in a post-pandemic world

DETROIT – Capitol Hill is always busy, but this week was particularly buzzing with high-profile activity. A day full of gut-wrenching testimony from families and survivors of recent mass shootings. And within hours, the house passed gun control measures that will surely stall in the senate. The January 6th...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

In the Michigan GOP's world of bizarro, some say arrest might help candidate Ryan D. Kelley

Even in the topsy-turvy universe of Republican campaigns for Michigan governor, this seems like redefining bad as good. Detroit's two daily papers and The Grand Rapids Press quote political "experts" who see an upside from Ryan D. Kelley's FBI arrest Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct and three other misdemeanors at the besieged U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Allendale, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
9&10 News

Michigan GOP Candidate Kelley Charged for Capitol Riot Role

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Perry Johnson is out $7 million, but he's not out of ideas

Perry Johnson is awfully cheerful for a guy who just sank $7 million into a gubernatorial campaign that hasn't made it out of the starting gate. The self-described "Quality Guru" sounds upbeat as he discloses the stunning amount he's spent to date on his first foray into politics. "That's not...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Sunday To Honor Carl Levin

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Senator and lifelong Michigander, Carl Levin, who passed away last year at age 87. The flags will be lowered in concert with the planned memorial service on Sunday for former U.S. Senator Levin.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: May 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Court Keeps Another GOP Candidate off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Politics State#Gop#Republicans#Fbi#The Wmu Cooley Law School
abc12.com

Whitmer vetoes latest Republican tax cut proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans' second attempt at passing a $2.5 billion tax cut plan in Michigan ended with another veto. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4568 on Friday. The bill would have cut income tax rates to 4%, increased the Earned Income Tax Credit, increased standard deductions, provided a $500 Child Tax Credit and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan legislation would let some 17-year-olds vote in primary elections

Seventeen-year-olds in Michigan can already register to vote before turning 18, but new legislation would take that a step farther by allowing them to vote, too. State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, introduced Senate Joint Resolution P on Wednesday to let 17-year-olds vote in a primary election if they will be 18 and eligible to vote by the date of November’s general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Nessel discusses voting suppressing efforts in Michigan

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, June 10. The best college-aged anglers from across the country are hitting the water in mid-Michigan. Grand Rapids officer arraigned on 2nd-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Grand Rapids police officer charged in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
interlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer vetoes bill to reduce income tax rate

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill Friday that was sent to her by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reduce the state’s income tax rate. She said the bill was fiscally irresponsible compared to other options to help families deal with fuel costs and rampant inflation. The veto was no...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy