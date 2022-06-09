ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Krueger Pool in Beloit to open June 18th

 3 days ago

Beloit’s Krueger Pool will not be opening this weekend as planned. A release from the city of Beloit says inadequate staffing levels...

Beloit celebrates USS Beloit’s christening and launch

People in the stateline area are invited to ABC Supply Stadium to celebrate the USS Beloit’s christening and launch. Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock hopes this event creates a sense of pride in their community. Lock says it’s incredible having a navy ship named after their city and they hope people can come, learn about their history of supporting the military and learn about the World War II heroes. She says they also hope people will partake in a day of celebrating this monumental occasion. The event is June 21 with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
BELOIT, WI
Rock County COVID-19 level goes from medium to high

The Rock County Public Health Department is recommending everyone mask up indoors again. Rock County’s COVID-19 level went from medium to high. Public Health Officer Katrina Harwood says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise. In the past seven days, there have been over 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Milton Police Department looks for a new recruit

A local police department is looking to do what they can to get more recruits as the hiring environment for police officers is currently challenging. Milton Police Department Police Chief Scott Marquardt says all departments around the nation, including theirs, are seeing less applicants. Marquardt says last time the MPD ran a hiring process, they struggled to find candidates already with their academy certification. He says for the first time last fall, they sponsored recruits through the police academy, which will become a new part of their process going forward to hopefully get more people into the hiring pool. He says when they restrict it to just those with academy, they were seeing single digits of those applying with the MPD. A written test for all applicants was Friday with more steps to go in the MPD’s hiring process.
MILTON, WI
Theater Unlimited presents the Wedding Singer at JPAC

A popular Adam Sandler movie is adapted for the stage at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Director Steve Saliby with Theater Unlimited says the popular musical the Wedding Singer opens June 16th. Saliby says it tells the story of wedding singer Robbie Hart who was recently dumped at the alter...
JANESVILLE, WI

