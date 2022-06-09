ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hook & Hunting: Three Free Weekend

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
If you’ve been waiting to get outside and try some new outdoor activities, this weekend is the time to do so.

Michigan DNR is calling it “Three Free Weekend.”

For two full days, people can enjoy fishing any species without a license, riding off-road trails and entry to any state park – all free of charge.

The DNR says this is the perfect time to try something new, whether that be fishing, boating, riding or hiking.

“There’s no real excuse not to try to go and go visit,” says Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It will be a good weekend and there’s a state park and recreational area within an hour drive of every residence, so there’s something out there for everybody.”

