Scranton, PA

Ted Matthews reflects on son Brandon’s U.S. Open qualifying

By AJ Donatoni, Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County
 3 days ago

Dupont native Brandon Matthews qualified for the U.S. Open this week, and his dad Ted was there for the clinching moment in New York state. We caught up with Ted back at the Country Club of Scranton following the qualifying rounds to get his perspective on his son’s accomplishment and what it means to the Matthews family and the community.

