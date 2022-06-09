ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Outdoor South Bend film series returns with The Sandlot

By Dante Stanton
abc57.com
 3 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Downtown South Bend Inc.’s outdoor film series returns on June 11 after being put on hold since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film series will provide free movie screenings on the Gridiron every second Saturday of each...

abc57.com

abc57.com

Fallen Oaks Farm & Stables summer camp begins activities

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Fallen Oaks Farm & Stables is hosting a week-long farming summer camp from Monday to Friday, June 17. Summer camp sessions extend for the last two weeks of June as well as the weeks of July starting July 11. Open to participants aged four to 12, attendees...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend street paving schedule for the week of June 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The paving schedule for the week of June 13 has been announced as part of South Bend’s Rebuilding Our Streets Plan. On-street parking will be temporarily affected with detour routes in place throughout the week. The streets being paved for the week of June 13...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Dozens gather for ‘March for Our Lives’ in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 100 people gathered to stand up to gun violence in a local March for Our Lives rally. It happened in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend. The event was one of more than 500 rallies across the country on Saturday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival makes for fun weekend event

ELKHART (WNDU) - The Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival had a taste of everything on Saturday. The festival took place at the Island and Lundquist Parks in downtown Elkhart - and featured more than 60 food and craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent, kid-friendly activities, and live music. “It’s...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Save your gas money this summer by taking your road trip to adventurous spots inside Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Summer is just around the corner which may have you itching to go on a road trip. But with gas prices at more than 5 dollars per gallon, you may want to take that road trip a little closer to home. However, here are plenty of adventurous activities to explore right here in our own backyard that make you feel like you’ve left the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pop-Up Water Park coming to Goshen on June 18

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Pop-Up Water Park on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Pringle Park for ages 2 and up, and costs $10 per person. Eight waterslides will be available to choose from, and...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

GLSRP hosts Open Water lifeguard training in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is hosting its Open Water Surf Lifeguard In-service Training on Monday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Michigan Lifeguards from St. Joseph, Bethany Beach, and New Buffalo will be in attendance. Focusing on data from national and...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

Free History Hike to present story of Baintertown Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a free History Hike exploring the origins of Baintertown Park. Hikes will take place on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on June 17 from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, the event will be outdoors,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

City of Goshen looking for input on local cycle track

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Department of Engineering released a survey to the public on Friday seeking the input of area residents on the new temporary cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. Residents can take the survey at https://bit.ly/cycletracksurvey. The ten-question long survey focuses on the average cyclists’ use of the...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Rise 'n Roll offers new doughnut flavors

After three years of anticipation and waiting, new ramen restaurant Okasan Ramen has opened. The ramen shop located next to J.W. Chen’s on South Bend Avenue opened in May and offers four different types of ramen, including a Tonkotsu made with pork broth, as well as a miso ramen and chicken paitan ramen option. In addition to ramen, the restaurant also offers starters such as gyoza, spring rolls and bao buns, as well as other entrees such as rice bowls and stir fry options like pad thai and drunken noodle. In addition to food, the restaurant also serves boba tea which is a a sweet chilled milk tea drink with chewy tapioca balls. You can read more about Okasan Ramen online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Saint Joe wins first-ever softball state title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Normally, it’s Berkley Zache’s pitching that turns heads on the softball diamond. But Friday night, it was her bat that put South Bend Saint Joseph over the top in a 9-inning pitcher’s duel, as her walk-off single gave the Indians their first state title in program history.
SOUTH BEND, IN

