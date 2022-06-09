Outdoor South Bend film series returns with The Sandlot

After three years of anticipation and waiting, new ramen restaurant Okasan Ramen has opened. The ramen shop located next to J.W. Chen’s on South Bend Avenue opened in May and offers four different types of ramen, including a Tonkotsu made with pork broth, as well as a miso ramen and chicken paitan ramen option. In addition to ramen, the restaurant also offers starters such as gyoza, spring rolls and bao buns, as well as other entrees such as rice bowls and stir fry options like pad thai and drunken noodle. In addition to food, the restaurant also serves boba tea which is a a sweet chilled milk tea drink with chewy tapioca balls. You can read more about Okasan Ramen online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.

