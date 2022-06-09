ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After Netflix Cancels Another Show After One Season, Co-Creator Explains Why He's Not Mad

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Even though Netflix has plenty of shows and movies upcoming on its lineup, the streaming service is still swinging the ax on cancellations . The latest victim is freshman adult animated series The Midnight Gospel , but co-creator Duncan Trussell is surprisingly not mad about it.

Duncan Trussell took to Twitter last week to speak out about the cancellation. While the series dropped back in 2020 , Trussell confirmed the heartbreaking news that The Midnight Gospel has indeed been cancelled after one season, and fans were appropriately saddened:

In my mind there’s one more season but the sentient glass “deciding” cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated “No more.” And It’s hard to argue with a cube.

Despite the cancellation, Duncan Trussell is still grateful for his time with Netflix. The co-creator spoke out about the news on Twitter , showing no indication of anger, but instead expressing gratitude that Netflix took the chance on him and his team:

PS I’m so lucky that the folks at @netflix rolled the dice and let us make such a strange show. They were supremely supportive all the way through and I’ll love them forever for it.

A show (particularly ones from Netflix) getting cancelled is never easy, especially if it’s only been for one season and everyone on the series hasn’t had enough time to really work on it. Duncan Trussell is as professional as ever, and really only looking on the bright side of things. His relationship with Netflix seems pretty good, so hopefully, this won’t be the last time he creates something for them.

Even though The Midnight Gospel is among some of the best animated series on Netflix aimed at adults , it couldn’t escape the streamer’s wrath of cancellations. However, with the show having premiered two years ago, at least fans finally have an answer after all this time about whether or not it was coming back. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the news fans were hoping for.

Coincidentally, news of The Midnight Gospel ’s cancellation came just before Netflix’s Geeked Week, where the streamer spends the week treating fans to new trailers, images, premiere dates and special events of upcoming originals. If only the animated series was part of that lineup, but it’s better to know now rather than even later.

It will be interesting to see if Duncan Trussell will come out with a new series on Netflix in the future, considering he is in still good standing with the platform. However, according to his website, he seems to be keeping himself busy between hosting a podcast and going on comedy tours. Maybe the next show he creates will include some Midnight Gospel Easter eggs?

The Midnight Gospel centers on a spacecaster exploring existential questions while journeying through trippy worlds inside a universe simulator. The series’ eight episodes are streaming on Netflix if you want to watch for yourself and decide whether or not the streamer made the right decision in cancelling it.

Check out some of Netflix’s upcoming shows for the rest of the year, and be sure to take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to watch!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Trussell
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star lands new role away from show amid exit rumors

Grey's Anatomy season 18 ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Kevin McKidd's Dr Owen Hunt seemingly leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to start a new life overseas with his wife and children. But does that mean Kevin McKidd has bowed out of the medical drama? While the Ellen Pompeo-fronted...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Jason Momoa Receives Backlash After Implying He Supports Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jason Momoa implied a neutral stance on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict, which caused him to receive a lot of backlash. The Hawaii native liked both Depp’s and Heard’s Instagram posts, which were personal statements about the verdict outcome, resulting in a win for Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote about having his “life back” thanks to the jury, while Heard expressed her disappointment about the results.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Troll: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Monster Movie

As proven by the success of last year's Godzilla vs. Kong, fans still love to see movies about giant monsters, with Netflix's upcoming film Troll looking to fully deliver on that concept. Of course, when some audiences think of trolls, they think of the dolls from the '90s who have recently seen a resurgence with a successful film franchise, but this new film looks to be embracing a much more monstrous take on the concept and the massive scale of the beasts. You can check out the first teaser for Troll below before the film lands on Netflix.
NETFLIX
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Jamie Foxx is a vampire-killing dad in Netflix’s Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is a dad, with a job and a passion. His job: cleaning pools. His passion: killing vampires. That’s the premise for Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Day Shift, where Foxx plays an LA-based father who hunts the undead creatures of the night when he’s not taking care of his daughter or maintaining pools in the San Fernando Valley.
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
112K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy