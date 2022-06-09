ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

Truck drivers could receive $500 fine for driving oversized loads in Boonville

By Bernado Malone
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville truck drivers will now be ticketed for driving on city streets. Any truck weighing over 10,000 pounds will be fined $500 for breaking...

www.14news.com

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County investigating stolen solar panels

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a report of stolen solar panels. The theft was reported on June 8 at a farm building between New Cash Creek Road and Ky Hwy 1078. Investigators believe the panels and inverters were stolen in the last week. Each solar panel is about 65″ […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Boonville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Boonville, IN
104.1 WIKY

The City Of Boonville Is Cracking Down On Truck Drivers

Truck drivers that continue to break Boonville’s city weight limit ordinance will be ticketed. Weight limit signs have been posted throughout the city. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says drivers either haven’t updated their GPS or they are ignoring the signs. Nonetheless, vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds will be fined...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sewer work could clog up traffic along Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If Burkhardt Road is part of your daily travel routine, you might be slowed down in the coming week. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) issued a traffic alert for the road that will go into effect June 13 through the 17th. City officials say to be aware of sewer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car fire backs up traffic in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say part of S.R. 66 was closed in Newburgh because of a car fire. It happened near the Sonic restaurant before noon on Friday. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.
NEWBURGH, IN
whopam.com

Woman hurt in head-on collision

A head-on collision Friday afternoon on Donna Drive injured one of the drivers. It happened about 3:50 p.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 38-year old Christopher Martinez of Hopkinsville was southbound and 40-year old Ellan Barton of Hopkinsville was headed north when Martinez went into Barton’s lane in a curve and hit her head-on.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Driving#Gps
WEHT/WTVW

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police arrest man for vandalism

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Police (JPD) responded to a call for a report of vandalism that happened overnight on June 9. Police identified the suspect as Travis Voegerl, 43, of Jasper after an investigation took place. A police spokesperson said that Voegerl vandalized property and sent text messages to an individual who has a […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Princeton Water Utility issues precautionary boil advisory

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Water Utility officials have issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. According to a press release, the advisory is due to a water main break. They say this will affect all customers between South Gibson Street east to South Stormont Street and between Ohio...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man enters Pizza King after being attacked by stranger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man on Friday night entered a Pizza King on North Saint Joseph Avenue and said he was beat up in the alley behind Liquor Locker. Evansville police officers arrived on the scene between 8 and 9 p.m. on June 10. The victim told police the suspect was a black man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KISS 106

Large Inflatable Waterpark Coming to Pike County, Indiana

Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Daviess County inmate escapes, stolen vehicle found

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities in Daviess County are searching for an escaped inmate. Officials with the Daviess County Detention Center said Mary Lou Eggleston, 21, escaped from custody around 6:30 p.m. on June 9. She was at Owensboro Health Hospital for medical treatment when authorities said she...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Effingham Radio

Two Flora Residents Arrested in Connection with Louisville Burglary

Louisville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The following has been released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page:. “On May 31, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Louisville for a report burglary. The victim advised that multiple items including tools, a compound bow and other house items had been stolen from the residence and an outbuilding.
LOUISVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Solidarity blackout intends to protest CenterPoint

EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At the beginning of the month, CenterPoint Energy announced they’re ending their disconnection moratorium June 13, and that decision didn’t sit all too well with some customers. In response, Direction Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) said they’re encouraging the public to join them in an upcoming solidarity blackout. The blackout coincides […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Multiple teens shot near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE (WISH) — Police say five teenagers were shot near a bridge that connects Indiana to Kentucky Saturday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police Department, just after 9 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Park, which is near the base of the Big Four Bridge is where the teenangers were found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Men who fell in Big Rivers manhole identified by coroner

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The two men who died after falling into a manhole at Big Rivers have been identified. The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eric Williams, 34, of Henderson County, and Phillip Hill, 39, of Greenville. According to the Coroner’s Office, on June 7 Henderson dispatch received a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy