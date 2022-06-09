Point Loma Nazarene faces elimination game after NCAA loss to Rollins

Point Loma Nazarene has had a relatively easy time of it in the NCAA Division II championship series. Almost too easy after winning its first two games by lopsided scores.

Things got decidedly more difficult for PLNU on Thursday in the Sea Lions' 12-4 loss to Rollins at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

"Obviously, it didn't go the way we wanted it to," PLNU head coach Justin James said. "At this point, it's kind of irrelevant if it's a one-run loss or a bigger loss than that."

A win would have advanced PLNU to the championship. Instead, PLNU (50-9) and Rollins (43-16) return to the field Friday at 9 a.m. PT for an elimination game.

The winner plays for the national title on Friday night (4 p.m. PT) against North Greenville, which eliminated West Chester 8-5 on Thursday night. North Greenville has not lost in the double-elimination tournament, so the PLNU-Rollins winner would need to beat the Crusaders twice to take the title.

The championship was moved up a day because of rain in the weekend forecast. The leaves the schedule in question if North Greenville loses the first game and a decisive second game is necessary.

Rollins scored early and often against PLNU starting pitcher Dylan Miller (9-2), who was bidding to become the Sea Lions' third starter with double-digit wins this season.

But the Tars stunned the sophomore right-hander with a three-run homer in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second and another three-run shot in the third.

And just like that the Sea Lions — who won their first two games on 8-1 and 11-3 scores — were staring at an 8-0 deficit.

It was largely out of character for PLNU, which came into the game with the nation's second-lowest ERA (3.12).

"When it's not as good on the mound as it typically is, it's very tough. It just wasn't as good as it normally is, but this is baseball and that happens. Credit to them, they punished some pitchers that caught too much plate. You've got to try to limit those going forward."

The Tars added another run in the sixth off PLNU reliever Matthew Schlesener.

Rollins starting pitcher Jaylen Whitehead (11-3) limited PLNU to three singles over five shutout innings before the Sea Lions finally put up an unearned run in the sixth (without the benefit of a base hit) to make it 9-1.

The Tars made it 12-3 with a three-run eighth against PLNU's Jonathan Kozasky.

Whitehead hung around for the finish — throwing 153 pitches to do so — despite allowing three runs in the ninth as Rollins saved its pitching for Friday's elimination game and, potentially, Saturday's final.

While PLNU suffered a setback, James pointed to the ninth inning surge, when he emptied the Sea Lions bench, as a sign that they're going to keep on coming.

"I've been teaching these guys that confidence doesn't waver that quickly," James said. "They never gave up in that game ... They're in great spirits."

Said PLNU shortstop Scott Anderson: "We know we still have a lot left in the tank. I think we're still in a pretty good spot to pitch pretty well, hit pretty well. ... We'll be ready to go tomorrow."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .