ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

988 becomes Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1LPc_0g64eELN00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A number like 911 is easy to remember, and it gets you help in an emergency. Now, there’s a new number to remember if you’re having an emotional crisis.

Starting July 16, 988 will become the newest emergency number to connect directly to a crisis counselor if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts.

West-Virginia-based organization First Choice Services will be on the other side for any West Virginia callers who may be in a time of need.

The center will also become a back-up to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if an overflow at any other call centers were to occur.

How to report possible school threats, shootings in WV

“There’s going to be a really big increase in calls,” said Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication for First Choice Services. “The calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline had already been steadily increasing, and we certainly have seen an increase at our office. But, projections are they may as much as triple when 988 is made available. So, that’s why we’re busy right now hiring a lot of people.”

Moran estimates the center is looking for 45 additional people to fill the backup national lifeline. If you’re interested in applying to be a crisis counselor, you can apply on First Choice Services website here .

Since the number doesn’t start until July, until then, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 in an emotional emergency or if you’re having suicidal thoughts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Active WV COVID cases drop, following global trend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 647 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 9. Though, Wednesday, the DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to certify deaths from June 6 through June 20. There were […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

THIS WEEKEND: Fish for free in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is back this Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. During the next two days, residents and nonresidents can fish in West Virginia for free. The annual event gives novice and returning anglers the opportunity to fish without a license. “Some […]
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#First Choice Services
WBOY 12 News

Some WV families qualify for additional relief payment

CHARLETON, W.Va. – Some families in West Virginia qualify for an additional COVID-19 Pandemic Response payment. The West Virginia Department of Health and Humane Resources announced on Wednesday that those enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Familie program may receive an additional payment. According to a release, a special payment of $465 will be […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Sports event to bring millions of dollars to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Next week, 1,500 young people from around the East Coast will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union’s regional track and field meet in Charleston. Only about 100 of these athletes will be from West Virginia. The other 1,400 and their families are coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York State. Since […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV man is suspect in shooting that killed 3 in MD

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released. The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WBOY 12 News

Officials launch WV Waterfall Trail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State officials announced the launch, Wednesday, of the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. The trail is intended to target “travelers looking to get off the beaten path, reconnect with nature, and unearth more than two dozen waterfalls for a chance to win exclusive prizes,” according to a news release. “We are blessed to […]
LIFESTYLE
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power works to fix West Virginia outages after storm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Mon Power has been working to restore power that was lost during a storm that started on the evening of June 8. There were 7,000 customers without power at 3 a.m. on June 9. By noon, Mon Power had restored half of the outages. As of 6 p.m., about 1,600 customers were […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBOY 12 News

110 scholarships awarded to north central WV students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia (YCF) has awarded 110 scholarships totaling $327,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. YCF manages more than 40 scholarship funds, and this year was its first year managing the Dorothy, Lewis, Anthony and Hilde Betonte Scholarship, which is for Harrison County residents pursuing post-secondary education […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy