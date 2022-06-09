ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Parents call for removal of school board president after controversial meme

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuSi0_0g64cqW300

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — An inflammatory social media post has a lot of parents and community members outraged.

Some parents said the Seneca Valley school board president, Eric DiTullio, shared a meme on his personal Facebook page, allegedly making fun of actor Matthew McConaughey, who spoke at the White House earlier this week about the mass school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. In his emotional speech, the actor talked about the victims, their families and called for gun legislation.

“And the fact that our school board president who was elected by us to lead our children into the future would post such an insensitive, disgusting meme was really just gutting and infuriating,” said parent Megan Hall.

Megan Hall went to Seneca Valley and lives in the community. She plans to enroll her two young kids in the district and was upset when she saw the post.

“I was furious. Sick to my stomach — just made my stomach drop out because this can happen anywhere and it’s not funny. There’s nothing funny about it,” said Hall.

Some parents said they want DiTullio to resign, and Hall agrees. She said he should be held to a higher standard.

“I think he showed an astonishing lack of judgement in this situation,” said Hall.

DiTullio deleted the post. He sent Channel 11 a statement saying, “While it was not my intention, I recognize the sharing of a third-party post to my personal Facebook page yesterday was upsetting to some. I lost sight of the fact that memes are deigned to be open for interpretation and failed to consider how this might be perceived. I do not take what occurred in Uvalde lightly. And I certainly do not take lightly the killing of 19 children and their two teachers. I am sorry for the negative light this shed on the district. I am also sorry if this negatively reflected on my fellow board members and their hard work that benefits our district. Moving forward, I intend to think carefully of my words, especially those that are shared in a social media setting.”

However, some parents said there was no room for humor in this situation.

“He made us look like a laughingstock. He was embarrassing. He showed an appalling lack of respect for the parents and children in the school district and in our community,” said Hall.

Channel 11 reached out to the Seneca Valley School District for comment, but we are still waiting to hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

Jimmy passione
3d ago

You people make me sick with your cancel culture and you’re prying into peoples private lives. What you find funny I may find sickening and vice a versa. It is none of your business what someone posts on their personal Facebook page to some of their personal friends. You’re sickening cancel culture has got to stop freedom of speech is the first of the Constitutions God-given rights enumerated. Get a life get over it go home and get a ladder and get over yourself

Reply(11)
19
Randy
3d ago

Made your stomach sick huh ? Well freedom of speech is his right . Matt what’s his face is using a tragedy to insert himself in a political level . He should be made fun of . When you seek to cancel a professional person I’d say it’s more personal than a real issue ,If your kids are that overly sensitive you e got more issues than a guy making fun Matt Mccoughhy .

Reply(2)
16
Charlie Sedor
2d ago

But yet people want to allow strangers to talk to their 5 year olds IN PERSON , ( not on a private social media platform )about trans rights ? Really ? I mean , if I was getting ready to enroll a child in school , the first thing I would do is NOT inquire about the actual education the child might receive, but the social media accounts of the teachers and administrators ! Sounds like the same type of people who complain about the food and service when they prepare their own food in their own home !

Reply
5
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cheswick resident continues mom's legacy of decorative painting

Walking into Cheryl Vizzo’s home feels like a museum of cherished memories — from the flowery lamp on her living room side table to the spring-themed knobs on her kitchen cabinets. Every decorative item in her home was created by her late mother, Marie Fucci Williams, an accomplished...
CHESWICK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Butler County, PA
Education
County
Butler County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Baldwin High School graduate not letting her disabilities define her

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Baldwin High School graduate isn't letting her disabilities get in the way of her pursuing her dreams.Julia Murray graduated among the top of her class. She enjoys skiing and playing hockey. She is blind and deaf.  Murray is also an advocate for others who are visually or hearing-impaired.  She has never let her medical condition define her."Not being able to see the way everyone else does, I have to find adaptations to see, different assisted technology," Murray said.  She loves the motto adopted by the organization Envision Blind Sports: "Fear Less. Do More."  "That's what we should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boston transit agency to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — (AP) — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MTBA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors...
BOSTON, PA
wtae.com

Violence and drugs delay opening of North Side's Sue Murray Pool

PITTSBURGH — Community and city leaders site an astonishing number of 911 calls placed last summer to the Sue Murray Pool. Calls ranged from overdose episodes just outside the pool, to threats of violence, even against lifeguards, "yeah, and even threats to the lifeguards, so we really want to address those things," said Krista Schlereth, who heads the Children's Ministry at Allegheny Center Alliance Church, witch sits about 100 yards from the pool.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kerber's in North Huntingdon included in state's annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail

June is National Dairy Month, and state officials are celebrating by asking residents to indulge in one of Pennsylvania’s most popular dairy products: ice cream. Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development were joined by Gov. Tom Wolf in announcing the 30 creameries that make up the fifth annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#School Shooting#The White House#Channel 11
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘She was like God’s angel’: Family of murdered Pittsburgh mother of 3 mourns horrific loss

PITTSBURGH — Sharay Woodson, a mom of three, should be celebrating her 41st birthday. Instead, her family is planning her funeral and is left to raise her three children. Woodson was reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and was found dead inside her home on East Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood. Her parents tell me her body was so well hidden in the basement that they couldn’t find her when they went to check on her. Police found her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Charges Energy Corporation of America, Two Employees For Environmental Crimes

HARRISBURG, PA — The Office of Attorney General’s Environmental Crimes Section recently filed criminal charges against Energy Corporation of America (ECA), now Greylock Production, LLC (Greylock), for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards created by their operations from 2015 to 2020 at various well sites in Clearfield and Greene counties. John David Sollon, Jr., and Donald Supcoe, III, two employees who oversaw these projects, were also criminally charged.
CLEARFIELD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Will rebranding Pittsburgh buses work?

On Thursday, Port Authority of Allegheny County ceased to be. But it didn’t go anywhere. The buses still roll. So does the T. But with the unveiling of a new idea, Port Authority became Pittsburgh Regional Transit. It’s called rebranding. It’s a way that organizations — often big names...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County Democratic Party chair not running for re-election

Eileen Kelly, the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, announced Friday that she is not running for re-election, forecasting a shift in leadership for the Pittsburgh region’s largest Democratic Party organization. Kelly helmed the committee for that last four years and said she is proud of her tenure....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Investigation Continues into Muddy Creek Township Case

Police have identified an Ohio man who was found dead in Muddy Creek Township earlier this weekend. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 3:30am on Saturday for a man who was found on the side of Kelly Road. State Police say that upon their arrival, they found 32-year-old Fredrick Orr of Columbus unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
112K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy