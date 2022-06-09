Siouxland Stories: Siouxland Pink Ladies helping cancer patients one dart at a time

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s a national organization with roots here in the Siouxland community, the Siouxland Pink Ladies have been fundraising over the past year, one dart tournament at a time to help out families dealing with cancer and unexpected illness. All this in this week’s Siouxland Stories.

“We are the first Pink Ladies in the state of Iowa. This is a national thing. They have tournaments in Las Vegas. They have multiple chapters in South Dakota,” said the President of Siouxland Pink Ladies Lisa Hollowell.

With more than 60 members in this new Siouxland branch, the group says that they’re ready and willing to help anyone in need such as Caroline Tompkins who found herself suddenly dealing with a serious illness and a growing pile of medical bills.

“I’m actually really good friends with a couple of the ladies. Sergeant Bluff, to me, is still a small town and everybody knows everybody. And when you’re sick, somebody always knows. So, they reached out to me after my treatments and contacted me about a fundraiser they were doing to help with my medical expenses and that’s why we’re here today,” said Tompkins.

Earlier this week , the ladies had a day where the group presented four families checks to offset medical expenses totally $8,000.

“Today we are presenting four people that have some kind of cancer with checks that we’ve raised in just one year. So we did a great job of raising a little over $8,000 in one year,” said Hollowell. “So, I want to thank everybody and their sponsors.”

“It’s unbelievable. It makes me feel proud to be in this small town, to be associated with this group of ladies,” said Tompkins. “A lot of people don’t realize how expensive medical things cost, even after insurance. Even the little things make a difference. All I know was it was a donation. I did not know how much it was. Makes me proud to be a part of this.”

At the end of the day, the mission for this group is simple.

“I’m a caregiver. I love people. You don’t know if it’s a little kid. I work at the hospital, that’s my full-time job. We’re all volunteers and all of us are caregivers and all of us have huge hearts,” Hollowell said.

If you’d like to get involved but aren’t a fan of the traditional bar scene there are members that say it’s more than that.

“Just, a lot of people think darts is just a bar, a recreational thing. My brother doesn’t really drink that much, I was never a real big drinker when I throw darts. My dad was sober for a long time throwing darts. It’s never been about the drinking and the partying. To us, it’s literally a family. On the back it says ‘Edwards Tradition and family,'” said Angie Edwards. “They’re always quick to pick up anybody that’s struggling. The dart community as a whole cares about one another.”

If you’d like to support the cause, the Pink Ladies have a golf tournament planned for June 26. You can call 712-334-3434 to get signed up.

