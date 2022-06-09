Isaiah Thomas, former Curtis High School star, shows off his hops at the University of Washington

Rainier Beach alum Jamal Crawford tweeted a video Thursday of the 5-foot-9 Thomas throwing down a thunderous off-the-backboard dunk.

Isaiah Thomas never let his height impede his game while playing for the Curtis Vikings or Washington Huskies, and that's still the case late in his NBA career.

Three-time NBA sixth man of the year and former Rainier Beach star Jamal Crawford tweeted a video Thursday of the 5-foot-9 Thomas throwing down a thunderous off-the-backboard dunk at his old stomping grounds.

Thomas served as a veteran leader for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022 after signing with the team in March.

He averaged 31.2 points per game as a junior playing for Curtis, and his No. 2 jersey is retired at Washington.

Thomas holds the unofficial SBLive title of “The Best Washington High School Boys Basketball Player of the 21st Century.”