Oregon, WI

DCSO searching for van reportedly in area where body was found near Oregon

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a van that may have been in the area near where a body was found along a road south of Oregon Wednesday evening.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said detectives are searching for a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van that may have been in the area of County Highways MM and A in the late evening Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. that day, a truck driver reported finding a body in a ditch near the intersection.

The sheriff’s office did not say how they believe the van or its occupant(s) may have been involved in the person’s death but did say the vehicle may have front-end, passenger side and windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-255-2345 or their tip line at 608-284-6900.

The victim’s name has not been released.

