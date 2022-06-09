Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank deals with rising costs due to inflation

DUQUESNE, Pa. — When you drive up to the gas pump and you see the price tag, your first thought may be inflation, but those climbing numbers have a domino effect, leaving more people needing help.

“It’s just kind of the way it is. It is what it is,” said Marc Hedge.

That’s Hedge’s response when we asked him about inflation and where he’s feeling the pain.

“In all honesty, a little bit of groceries,” Hedge said.

While he’s hopeful that prices will level out soon, others are in need of help now.

“Due to inflation, rising food prices, rising gas prices we are seeing across the board an increase of folks,” said Chris West with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

West told Channel 11 that in the last few weeks, the food bank has received more than 100 calls daily. He said that for a nonprofit that survives off donations, it is feeling the effects of inflation too.

“It does affect us too. We purchase a good amount of our food so we are paying higher prices to have food here,” West said.

West said that’s not stopping them. He wants the public to know that the food bank is willing to help and it doesn’t have to be just with a box of food.

“We have SNAP and food stamps, which we can do the application right over the phone. With that people get an EBT card and shop or online and shop for the food that’s right for them and their families,” West said.

While the food bank makes changes to manage the need, West is hopeful the market doesn’t fall to pandemic levels.

“Nobody wants to see prices keep rising, more people struggling and more people in need,” West said.

Starting next month, the food bank plans to implement walk-up distributions, in addition to the drive-up ones. You’ll be able to find out if they are headed to your neighborhood on its website.

