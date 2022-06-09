ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Man drinks at 56 pubs in 24 hours to break world record

By Mark Menard
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2EeV_0g64a0DI00

A 29-year-old from Wales made history four months ago, and now he’s a certified world record holder, according to a news release from Guinness World Records, thanks to one epic pub crawl.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Gareth Murphy visited 56 pubs in 24 hours, breaking the previous record of 51.

Murphy, an IT worker by trade, was required to take video evidence of his trek and get a logbook signed by an employee from each and every destination and vouch for both the purchase of and drinking of a beverage.

A pub is defined as any establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Murphy said in the news release. “The hardest part by far was the bloatedness of drinking so much. It didn’t help that I can’t make myself burp either.”

So what was his secret? Trips to the loo, apparently.

“I lost count of how many toilet breaks I took,” Murphy said. “At the beginning it was minimal, once every 10 pubs say, but by the end, I think I was going once every two or three pubs.”

Murphy’s record-breaking pub crawl took place in Cardiff, Wales, on February 5. He received verification of his place in history on June 7.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tourists take Greek beach bar to court over £500 bill for two drinks and a ‘snack’

Two American tourists are taking legal action against a Greek beach bar after it charged them more than £500 for two drinks and a plate of crab legs.Brenda Moulton and her 19-year-old daughter Kaylea were visiting the Platis Gialos beach in Mykonos when they claim the DK Oyster Bar lured them in and - they feel - grossly overcharged them.“An employee of one of the restaurants in Platis Gialos jumped in front of us and started saying persistently: “Sit here! Sit here!” Ms Moulton told the Greek newspaper θEMA.The pair say they enjoyed a mojito each and one plate...
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

This 150-Night Cruise Stops at 97 Ports in 25 Different Countries

Can't get enough cruising? How about spending 150 nights sailing around the world?. Luxe cruise line Regent Seven Seas has unveiled its 2025 World Cruise, which will allow passengers to circumnavigate the globe on board the line's stylish Seven Seas Mariner. While the World Cruise, called "Away in Wonder," is nothing new for Regent, the 2025 sailing will be the line's longest-ever world cruise, spanning 150 nights and visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries.
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

That's bananas: Two countries find hundreds of pounds of cocaine in fruit shipments

Authorities in the Czech Republic and Greece announced this week they seized banana shipments stashed with pounds of cocaine. Four British citizens have been arrested at a rental home in Thessaloniki, Greece, on drug smuggling charges after nearly 600 pounds of cocaine were found concealed in a shipment of the produce from South America, the Associated Press reported Friday. That same day, Czech police announced they had found a large shipment of bananas delivered to several supermarkets in the country contained roughly $63.87 million worth of cocaine, according to Reuters. No official has indicated the two discoveries are connected.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Malta to Barcelona to Dublin to London: One family’s nightmare 30-hour journey after easyJet cancels flight

Amid this month’s mass flight cancellations, one easyJet customer has spoken out about a nightmare journey home from Malta - where he, his wife and their two children were forced to spend 30 hours in transit at an extra cost of £2,000.On Monday morning, Tom Rawstorne woke up on the last day of his Malta holiday to find that his flight home had been cancelled overnight, with eight hours’ notice. “According to their initial email, we had the option of switching to another of their flights ‘for free’,” wrote Mr Rawstorne in the Daily Mail. “Except that the first one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Pub Crawl#Guinness World Records#World Record#Food Drink#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
The Independent

Don’t check in bags, passengers told amid airport chaos

Holidaymakers should avoid checking in a hold bag, travel industry figures are advising as the UK and Ireland’s airport chaos continues into the jubilee weekend. Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB union, told Sky News that passengers checking in a larger case is one of the main hold-ups as airports struggle to cope with increased passenger traffic.“If people can check in online and do not take bags, that limits the disruption,” he said.“It’s not a magic bullet, but it’s one less thing to worry about and it does reduce the chance of there being problems.”Paul Charles, chief executive of...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

TikToker Roasted for Paying $30 to Sit in Airport Box for an Hour, Sparks Debate

It's no secret that air travel is high up there on the list of things that are just downright awful. From having to deal with delays, fighting with airlines to get refunds/compensation for delayed/canceled flights, scrambling to make connecting flights in crap airports that are almost always leaking or have the lights out in entire sections (here's looking at you Chicago O'Hare.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tech Times

Why you should go on a Cruise at Least Once in Your Lifetime

Going on a boat cruise is one activity I would advise everybody to try out. In case you're asking why. Well, because the experience is different from your cliché sightseeing, city tourism, or beach-cation. The amazing experience strikes you differently and stays with you for a long time. Mostly...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Revamped and revitalised: 10 of the UK’s best hotel makeovers

A multimillion conversion has turned what was a nondescript London hotel into an affordable, chic base for city visits. The lobby is dotted with contemporary artworks, with rooms livened up by vibrantly coloured armchairs and sumptuously comfortable beds. Bao Yum on the ground floor is ideal for a quick pre-theatre or post-shopping bite, serving everything from cheeseburger or curry cauliflower to custard baos, salads, soup and breakfast. The hotel is a minute’s walk from the Thames, and nearby Pimlico station has fast tube connections to the West End.
LIFESTYLE
Mic

These genius things fix annoying problems around your house

We all have those annoying things around the house that drive us nuts. Maybe it’s the non-existent closet space, a funky fridge odor that you can’t get rid of or perhaps it’s the lack of lighting that forces you to stumble around in the dark every night.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best cheap hotels in Budapest 2022: Where to stay on a budget

Budapest is one of Europe’s cheaper city break destinations, but just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you need to slum it.If you’re searching for inspiration for a fun place to stay in Budapest without breaking the bank, here are the city's best budget hotel rooms.The best budget hotels in Budapest are:Best for café culture: Gerlóczy Rooms de Lux, Booking.comBest for an old world experience: Danubius Astoria, Booking.comBest for relaxation: Danubius Margitsziget Grand Hotel, Booking.comBest for the view: Lanchíd 19, Hotels.comBest for history: Palazzo Zichy, Booking.comBest for nightlife: Soho Hotel, Booking.comBest for health: Mirage Medic Hotel, Booking.comBest for art...
LIFESTYLE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy