Man drinks at 56 pubs in 24 hours to break world record

A 29-year-old from Wales made history four months ago, and now he’s a certified world record holder, according to a news release from Guinness World Records, thanks to one epic pub crawl.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Gareth Murphy visited 56 pubs in 24 hours, breaking the previous record of 51.

Murphy, an IT worker by trade, was required to take video evidence of his trek and get a logbook signed by an employee from each and every destination and vouch for both the purchase of and drinking of a beverage.

A pub is defined as any establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Murphy said in the news release. “The hardest part by far was the bloatedness of drinking so much. It didn’t help that I can’t make myself burp either.”

So what was his secret? Trips to the loo, apparently.

“I lost count of how many toilet breaks I took,” Murphy said. “At the beginning it was minimal, once every 10 pubs say, but by the end, I think I was going once every two or three pubs.”

Murphy’s record-breaking pub crawl took place in Cardiff, Wales, on February 5. He received verification of his place in history on June 7.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram