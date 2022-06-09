Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 02:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hughes; Jones; Stanley The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Hughes County in central South Dakota Northwestern Jones County in central South Dakota Southwestern Stanley County in central South Dakota * Until 945 AM CDT Monday /845 AM MDT Monday/. * At 342 AM CDT /242 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Pierre, Fort Pierre, Wendte, Van Metre, Hayes, Bunker. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches may have fallen over the warned area in the last couple of hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

HUGHES COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO