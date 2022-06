Power to Port Dock 5 has been restored. On the afternoon of June 9th, the Port of Newport shut down power to Port Dock 5 because FV Western Breeze sank at the end of Port Dock 5 next to the fuel station. The electrical company is working to cut off power to the vessel directly. The Port expects to reestablish power to the rest of Port Dock 5 at approximately 6 p.m. Port staff are checking vessels at Port Dock 5, but owners are welcome to inspect their own vessels as well. Please direct further questions to General Manager Paula Miranda, 541-265-7758.

4 DAYS AGO