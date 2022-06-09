ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Two dead in fatal rollover crash on I-25

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say two people are dead following a fatal rollover crash that happened on I-25 Monday. They say around 8:24 p.m., both 29-year-old Karla Yvette Tenorio and 29-year-old Christopher Lee Caseman were ejected from a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV near mile marker 223 in Albuquerque.

Remains of woman missing since April have been found

NMSP says the Durango was traveling south on I-25 and for an unknown reason, when the SUV entered a curved portion of the road, struck a concrete barrier, and rolled. After the crash, both Tenorio and Caseman were taken to Unm Hospital where Tenorio died from her injuries. On Tuesday, Caseman died from his injuries.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash but seatbelts were not used properly by Tenorio and Caseman.

American
3d ago

How do you improperly wear a seat belt? Either they had it on or they didn’t. Why do people always try to find blame for such a horrible accident. Prayers to the family!

M.Tipton
3d ago

Very sad, but people really need to learn how to drive better! Too many accidents every single day and that's why the rest of us have to pay more for our insurance.

