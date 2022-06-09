Two dead in fatal rollover crash on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say two people are dead following a fatal rollover crash that happened on I-25 Monday. They say around 8:24 p.m., both 29-year-old Karla Yvette Tenorio and 29-year-old Christopher Lee Caseman were ejected from a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV near mile marker 223 in Albuquerque.

NMSP says the Durango was traveling south on I-25 and for an unknown reason, when the SUV entered a curved portion of the road, struck a concrete barrier, and rolled. After the crash, both Tenorio and Caseman were taken to Unm Hospital where Tenorio died from her injuries. On Tuesday, Caseman died from his injuries.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash but seatbelts were not used properly by Tenorio and Caseman.

