Work on Cornell Complex in Joplin nearing completion

By Chris Warner
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Officials with Connect 2 Culture say work on the Cornell Complex is nearing completion.

13 years ago, what you’re seeing now, began as a dream. About a year and a half ago, that dream was turned into reality as ground was broken on the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. Thursday, Clifford Wert with Connect 2 Culture says that dream, is 85% complete. “Major work being completed obviously on the inside and now starting on the exterior with all of the sidewalks and parking areas and expanding from the building south towards Memorial Hall with the Leggett & Platt green.”

Wert says this complex is vital to Joplin’s growth. “The high demand for people to live in this area and to have an amenity like a performing arts center and a visual arts center that’s easily accessible is just going to make Joplin that much more of a dynamic community.”

Wert adds that this isn’t just one person’s dream being willed into reality, it’s the efforts of a city. “This is the community, these are individuals, businesses, organizations and foundations that are investing their private dollars into Joplin’s economic future, and it just is so exciting to see then the ripple that is absolutely going to happen.”

When it’s done, wert says it’s going to be a facility that has a continuous impact on the region. “It is a community asset that is going to not only serve the Joplin citizens, but it’s going to attract people from across the area to come and enjoy both visual and performing arts, to be able to enjoy the outdoors, to be able to enjoy the indoors.”

Wert says they’re hoping to move in by October and have an official opening in early November of this year.

