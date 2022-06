The Minnesota Wild had high expectations for defenseman Nick Leddy when they selected him 16th overall at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. There was plenty to love about the promising blueliner, whether it was his offensive skills that saw him record 83 points in 80 high school games before being drafted or the fact that he was a local boy, having been born and raised in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO