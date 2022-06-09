ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WV

North/South softball classic

By Cassidy Wood
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) – The North/South All-Star softball classic was held at Buffalo High on Thursday.

There were four teams, split up by regions. Two games were played in the morning, with the winners facing each other later in the afternoon for the championship trophy.

Region 4 and Region 2 went head-to-head for the title game.

In the bottom of the second, Region 2 took a big lead after Lewis County’s Courtney Hartley hit a three-run double. In the next at bat, Herbert Hoover’s Caroline Woody hit a two-run homer, sending Hartley home and going up 5-1 fast.

But then Winfield’s Kennedy Dean hit a three-run bomb in the fifth, and Region 4 regained a 7-5 lead.

Region 2 couldn’t find home again, the final 7-5.

