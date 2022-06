The composer Gustav Mahler once said, “A symphony must be like the world. It must contain everything.”. Interview highlights follow below. “It’s four years ago now that I announced my departure. COVID added another year to my tenure here with a different title as a co-artistic advisor, but I immediately knew at the end of what I had thought would be three years, I wanted to say ‘auf Wiedersehen’ with Mahler’s ‘Third Symphony,’ and it was just an intuitive leap on my part,” said Spano. “It just popped into my head, ‘We have to do Mahler three.’ I don’t think I fully understood why.”

