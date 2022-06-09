Weekend forecast for home, beach, trails for June 11-12

(WOWK) — Last weekend featured some of the nicest weather of the entire season. This coming weekend features a few little showers but certainly no long term washouts.

There could be a few light showers very early Saturday and then things will be quiet until late Sunday when a cold front may spark a few showers on the far northern side of the viewing area in north central West Virginia. So overall the weekend is not a washout at all.

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

If you are one of the hundreds, if not thousands who like to hit the trails in your offroad machine, there could be a little mud early Saturday but the trails should dry significantly on Sunday.

Of course Myrtle Beach is a big favorite of people from our viewing area. Saturday looks a little wet but Sunday looks better and the temperature looks decent.

If you’re headed to any of the beaches to the east or south, we have you covered with our Nexstar Nation group of TV stations all along the coastal areas.

For the Hilton Head Area – check out the forecast from our affiliate WSAV TV

For the Myrtle Beach area – check out the forecast from our affiliate WBTW TV

For the Charleston, SC area beaches – check our affiliate WCSC TV

For the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach area – check out the forecast from our affiliate WAVY TV

Of course the StormTracker 13 weather app works at home or at the beach. Take it with you and know what the weather will be like anywhere you want to go. It’s free and you can download it at the link directly below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.