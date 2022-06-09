ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Comes Out For Pride Month

By Michael Cuby
NYLON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson is ready to celebrate Pride Month. Fresh off the release of her high school cheerleader coma comedy Senior Year, the actress is going public with her relationship — and it’s to a woman. Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the Pitch Perfect star posted a...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

'I thought I was searching for a prince, but what I needed was a princess!' Rebel Wilson comes out as gay at 42 and introduces new girlfriend — THREE MONTHS after couple attended Vanity Fair Oscars party together

Rebel Wilson has come out as gay at the age of 42, while introducing the world to her new girlfriend on Thursday. The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share the news about her new relationship, posting a sweet snap of herself posing with her girlfriend, designer Romana Agruma, in which both women are seen grinning from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!

Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Racism#Pitch Perfect#Lemon Ve Limon
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Elsa Pataky reveals husband Chris Hemsworth encouraged her to return to work after she quit acting to raise their children: 'He said it must have been difficult to put aside my career'

Elsa Pataky returns to the big screen in her new Netflix movie, Interceptor. And on Friday, the Spanish actress, 45, said that it was her husband Chris Hemsworth who encouraged her to return to work after she took time off to raise the couple's young children. 'He's said to me...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Delays Memoir To Include Private Conversations From Platinum Jubilee, Royal Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo Claims

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already confirmed their attendance. However, the upcoming reunion might be one of the reasons the Duke of Sussex pushed back his upcoming memoir, according to a royal commentator. Prince Harry's Delayed Memoir May Have Something To...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy