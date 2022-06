BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.

