COO Kevin Demoff: Big-spending Rams think being 'aggressive' is 'sustainable'

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler eluded to back in April, those in NFL circles often joke the league's salary cap is merely a "mirage" that teams can easily get around as long as they wish to do so.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams may be providing a blueprint to prove that point.

Since February's championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the big-spending Rams have signed free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, among others, and Los Angeles also managed to give new and improved contracts to quarterback Matthew Stafford, superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff admitted to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times the club eventually will likely have to alter the way it conducts business, but don't expect the franchise to willingly enter any so-called rebuild anytime soon.

"I don’t know that this model in particular is sustainable forever," Demoff explained. "To me, it’s not about, 'Oh, this is the model we will always have.' I think our model has been [being] aggressive in trying to build the best team that we can build. That is sustainable."

Demoff added the long-term goal is to establish the Rams as "one of the best global sports franchises in the world" rather than as some one-hit-wonder.

"And if we want to be one of the elite teams in this city, in the world, one title doesn’t get you there," Demoff remarked.

As it pertains to salary-cap figures, Demoff and company seem content with saving such worries for down the road.