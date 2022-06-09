ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

COO Kevin Demoff: Big-spending Rams think being 'aggressive' is 'sustainable'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler eluded to back in April, those in NFL circles often joke the league's salary cap is merely a "mirage" that teams can easily get around as long as they wish to do so.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams may be providing a blueprint to prove that point.

Since February's championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the big-spending Rams have signed free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, among others, and Los Angeles also managed to give new and improved contracts to quarterback Matthew Stafford, superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff admitted to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times the club eventually will likely have to alter the way it conducts business, but don't expect the franchise to willingly enter any so-called rebuild anytime soon.

"I don’t know that this model in particular is sustainable forever," Demoff explained. "To me, it’s not about, 'Oh, this is the model we will always have.' I think our model has been [being] aggressive in trying to build the best team that we can build. That is sustainable."

Demoff added the long-term goal is to establish the Rams as "one of the best global sports franchises in the world" rather than as some one-hit-wonder.

"And if we want to be one of the elite teams in this city, in the world, one title doesn’t get you there," Demoff remarked.

As it pertains to salary-cap figures, Demoff and company seem content with saving such worries for down the road.

Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady doesn’t deny offseason links to Dolphins

One of the many interesting stories that emerged after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady temporarily retired in early February claimed the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton as their next head coach after he stepped away from the New Orleans Saints. Additionally, Miami also allegedly wanted to pair Payton with none other than Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham Jr

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that they haven’t begun working on a contract extension for DE Nick Bosa but they expect him to be in San Francisco long term. “That’s how both sides are going at it now,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m not too concerned with it. I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time. But seeing him for the first time in a while, Nick always takes care of himself as good as any athlete I’ve ever been around, and he had a good Florida tan, seeing him yesterday. His quads are still huge, and he’s ready to play football whenever it’s time to go.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cam Newton: 'I saw myself more valuable than' Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning

“There’s not 32 guys better than me. On my soul, on my soul, on my soul,” Newton said alongside ESPN’s Ryan Clark and former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. “At the end of the day, compare apples to apples, and oranges to oranges, certain situations for certain situations, and if you think I couldn’t be on somebody’s team right now, you’re a damn fool.”
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks Browns QB Baker Mayfield could buy his freedom if he were willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a trade. He adds Cleveland would prefer not to take this situation to training camp. However, one source wasn’t sure that idea would appeal to...
CLEVELAND, OH
