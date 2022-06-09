ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Mulberry’s ’70s-Inspired Dinner at the Newly Renovated Chelsea Hotel

By Alexis Bennett
After nearly a decade of renovations, The Chelsea Hotel is slowly reopening its hallowed doors. The NYC landmark’s iconic Bard Room served as the perfect location to celebrate Mulberry’s new flagship store. “We are actually a child of the seventies,” Mulberry’s...

Vogue Magazine

Collection

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s Oscar de la Renta resort collection was photographed at the New York Botanical Garden, but the Bronx institution was more than just a pretty backdrop. Kim, who is the duo’s print aficionado, discovered the 16th century botanist and horticulturist Charles de l’Ecluse during her research this season. De l’Ecluse was famous for introducing the tulip to Holland. He also had a thing for mushrooms, and fungi pop up on a botanical jacquard that she used for a coat and a matching print that appears on a flowy shirtdress.
BRONX, NY
Vogue Magazine

Free Arts NYC and Marc Jacobs Honored Artist Futura 2000

On Wednesday evening, Free Arts NYC celebrated the joyous return of their 23rd annual art auction by honoring artist Futura 2000. In Chelsea, a crowd of art enthusiasts flocked to support the organization’s mission to empower marginalized youth through art. The space was wrapped with the works of various artists, including Eddie Martinez, Ana Benaroya, Kaws, and honoree Futura (whose 2022 MOTHRA painting was later sold to Marc Jacobs). “Futura is very generous, and I think his art is very generous, and I believe when all things are aligned, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Jacobs told Vogue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Boho Is Back—Shop Our Favorite Floaty Dresses Just in Time for Summer

Nothing signals carefree style quite like one of the best boho dresses. Beloved for its fluid silhouette and earthy color palette, this whimsical staple has transcended the trend category to become a perennial favorite. Just look at the fashion icons known for wearing them—Stevie Nicks, Anita Pallenberg, Janis Joplin, Bianca Jagger—all women who’ve set the bar high for expressive style. And while boho dresses are available all year round, designers have introduced countless riffs on this classic for the summer season.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Wedding at Home in Los Angeles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have made it official. The couple married on Thursday, June 9 in a ceremony at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. The singer met the actor and fitness expert in October of 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video when Sam was cast as her love interest. His photo was one of the many that the star had to sift through and select from. She chose him as soon as she laid eyes on him. “I did not have to audition,” he has said. “It was a direct book.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off a Fresh Summer Chop

“Nothing better than a fresh summer cut,” wrote hairstylist Chris McMillan on Instagram, accompanying a photograph of himself with his longtime client, Jennifer Aniston. Never a truer word was spoken. The hotter months call for hair that feels light and natural—hair that can be worn exactly as is, without too much effort.
HAIR CARE
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Is Getting Ready To Pass The Reins At Carlo's Bakery

Buddy Valastro has built a dynastic cake empire, raising his father's modest bakery to superstar status over the years. Carlo's Bakery was purchased by Buddy Valastro, Sr. in the '60s (via the bakery's website). The business would change hands after tragedy struck. Buddy Sr. discovered he had lung cancer and died just three months later in 1994, per The National. Buddy, Jr., whom fans know as the Cake Boss, grabbed the reins at just 17.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

The Kimono in Street Style

A “Kimono Style” exhibition just opened up at the Metropolitan Museum, so we’re taking a look back at how they’ve been worn on the streets of New York, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo. Paired with socks and Geta, the kimono was once a part of a daily uniform for Japanese women. Western fashion designers have riffed on its traditional shape for decades, and over the years it’s been taken up by performing artists like Gwen Stefani and Rihanna. These days, it’s popular with the trendy music festival crowd. See below for a look back at how the kimono has appeared in our street style galleries, from the couture shows in 2016 to the ready-to-wear shows of 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Six’s Lucy Moss on Attending Her First Tonys and Her Joyously Subversive Wiederhoeft Suit

It’s the morning after the Tonys, but Lucy Moss, 28—the co-creator, with Toby Marlow, 27, of the West End and now Broadway hit musical Six—sounds remarkably sprightly, given she went to three parties last night. “Look, I am a bit hungover, I’ll admit,” she says, laughing. “But it was all so much fun. I feel uncomplicated about it, really: I’m just very, very happy.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Inside Kylie Minogue’s One-Night-Only Show at the Carlyle

Kylie Minogue doesn’t get to visit New York City often, so when the Aussie superstar squeezes in a rare stateside trip, she likes to pull out all the stops. And when you’re an internationally beloved pop icon, that means hosting a one-night-only cabaret at the Carlyle one night, and having Chris Martin pull you onstage at MetLife Stadium to surprise 60,000 Coldplay fans on another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Calling All Print-Lovers: Shop the Best Toile Dresses of Summer

About an hour’s walk south of Versailles sits the French village of Jouy-en-Josas, the location from which the Toile de Jouy print gets its name. The iconic pattern splashed all over the best toile dresses has been around since the 18th century (originally made in Ireland before it became popular in France) and is characterized by its thinly illustrated pastoral scenes, often in shades of red and blue. It’s a rare and romantic example of an aesthetic maintaining its relevance for hundreds of years and one ripe for a revival, year after year.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Halsey Wears That Uber Rare Tom Ford-Era Gucci Top

Last night, Halsey stepped out in a pair of slinky trousers with an overlay of mesh shorts; up top, she wore a Tom Ford-era Gucci tank top. But this wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill commercial tank top from Ford’s reign on the Italian house. No, this was a precious, plucked-from-the-runway piece. The look is from the spring 1998 collection: A rayon-viscose clingy black tank top (also in white) that comes with two flossy leather straps affixed with a modernist silver G buckle. On the runway, the piece was styled with a matching skirt that also included the embedded leather straps. Halsey’s piece, styled by Lyn Alyson, was sourced from none other than Hollywood vintage go-to Tab Vintage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Behind The Look: The Making of Conner Ives’s Devilishly Cool—and Dua Lipa-Approved—Red Dress

What do Dua Lipa and Cruella de Vil have in common? The answer lies in what designer Conner Ives has coined “The Devil In the Red Dress.” You may recognize the beaded slip dress from Vogue’s June/July cover story featuring Dua Lipa. Now, in our most recent episode of “Behind the Look” on TikTok, Ives shares the story behind the dress he believes could “end all red dresses.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Meet the… Editor: Chioma Nnadi

As part of our promise to bring you closer to Vogue than ever before, we’re excited to announce a new virtual get-together: Meet the…. Each month, Vogue Club members will be invited to join an interactive question and answer session with a member of the Vogue team, giving you direct access to some of fashion’s most revered figures—and the opportunity to ask them anything!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

To Celebrate Their New Collaboration, Opening Ceremony and Peter Do Hosted a Lower East Side Fete

Last night, the cool kids descended on the Lower East Side to celebrate Opening Ceremony’s new collaboration with Peter Do. Covered in graffiti and strung with Christmas lights, Nam Son may seem like an unlikely venue for a fashion party. However, the unpretentious Vietnamese restaurant matched the downtown ethos of the capsule collection. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim founded Opening Ceremony 20 years ago. Despite closing its brick-and-mortar in 2021, the brand continues to flourish. The pieces designed with Do—a twist on OC’s classic varsity jackets—will launch Farfetch’s latest retail platform, Farfetch Beat.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Selma Blair Is Helping Redefine Makeup Design in Her New Job as Creative Director of Guide Beauty

“I’ve seen what beauty can do for an emotional spirit and sometimes that can be everything,” says Selma Blair over Zoom. “There’s many other facets to show yourself besides makeup but it can be an amazing tool of expression or confidence or armor—or, for me, character. Mood is no small thing.” Blair, who has openly shared her diagnosis and struggles with multiple sclerosis—including in a 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair and her recent memoir, Mean Baby—is sitting next to Terri Bryant, a makeup artist and the founder of Guide Beauty. Bryant, who has Parkinson’s disease, launched the ergonomic makeup line in 2020 with dexterity and fine motor challenges top of mind. Today, Blair has been announced as Chief Creative Officer of Guide Beauty. “The products are a game changer,” says Blair. The line is designed with curves and rings that make gripping the handles secure, graceful, and “like an extension of my hand,” Blair explains.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Episode 9: Allie Michler-Kopelman and Alexis Bennet Share Their Favorite Summer Party Looks

Imagine having two Vogue editors as your style advisors… Next week, streaming direct from Vogue’s fashion closet, our editors Allie Michler-Kopelman and Alexis Bennett will be sharing an exclusive Vogue Club briefing on summer’s most scene-stealing fashion—from runway-approved ideas for embracing mini hemlines to party footwear that will go the distance…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Celebrating “Le Grand Hubert”—Inside the Givenchy Auction at Christie’s Paris

This week marks a final farewell to the golden years of French couture—and the lifestyle that accompanied it. Starting tomorrow, masterpieces from the estate of Hubert de Givenchy will go under the hammer at Christie’s Paris, culminating a world tour that brought a glimpse of the exquisite taste on display in the designer’s two primary homes—in Paris and his manor, the Château du Jonchet—to Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Ottessa Moshfegh Is on Depop, Just Like You

Here’s a fun hypothetical for you: what if your favorite novelist used to sell vintage clothes at the Brooklyn Flea? And what if she now had a Depop account where you could vintage ‘60s shifts and vintage Coach bags? That hypothetical is a reality for fans of Ottessa Moshfegh, author of surreal and disturbing novels like My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Eileen, who started a Depop under her own name during the pandemic, selling her own clothes she wore in photoshoots and readings, as well as gems she’s found searching in thrift stores.
BROOKLYN, NY
