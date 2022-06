Well, the 800-pound gorilla is now in the spotlight. Last week I published a blog entitled Partisan Politics Invades OJCC in Violation of the Judicial Code of Ethics addressing the illogical interpretation of Miles v. City of Edgewater Police Dept., Case No. 1D15-0165 (Fla. App 1st DCA 2016) by many Judges of Compensation Claims in their approval of attorney’s fees in Florida Workers’ Compensation cases, and, quite frankly, questioning their motives since I do not believe there position follows the law, and therefore must be politically motivated. It was and is my opinion that they are unlawfully invading the right to contract, which will ultimately impact an injured workers’ right to access the courts to petition for redress.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO